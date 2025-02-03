Junts, ERC, and CUP, closer to giving away the mayoralty of Ripoll to PSC

The mayor of Ripoll, Sílvia Orriols, has reported interference from the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, to remove her from the Ripoll government. According to El 9 Nou, Enric Pérez would be Illa's choice to lead the new municipal government.

This would be his personal bet in the conversations he is having with ERC, Junts, and the CUP to definitively unseat Orriols.

Enric Pérez is a person very close to Salvador Illa. He recently joined his government as a member of the cabinet of the Minister of Territory, Sílvia Paneque. Illa himself would have put his name on the table in the talks to form an alternative government in Ripoll.

"When Illa told me with a threatening finger that he would govern for the people of Ripoll, he meant it," Orriols said. She also mentioned Junts and ERC, in what she considered a "shame."

Advanced negotiations

The opposition's boycott of the municipal budget led Sílvia Orriols to undergo a vote of confidence. After losing the motion, a thirty-day period opened to form an alternative government. Negotiations are progressing well, and ERC and Junts are closer to handing over the government to PSC.

The pro-independence parties already failed in June 2023 to prevent Sílvia Orriols from becoming mayor. Now it has been PSC who has led the negotiations to forge an anti-Orriols alliance. In Palau, the Ripoll mayoralty is seen as a key move to deactivate Aliança Catalana.

The weakest point in the equation is Junts, which finds itself in a difficult position. Their stance was already crucial two years ago for the anti-Orriols alliance not to go ahead. Now, however, some things have changed.

Junts, facing a difficult decision

Aliança Catalana has become the main threat to Junts's growth. Furthermore, the fall of Laura Borràs has deactivated the sector of Junts in favor of exploring ways of understanding with AC. The new strategy led by Puigdemont facilitates the anti-Orriols agreement in Ripoll.

But this also has its risks, as it could end up boosting Aliança Catalana. Additionally, they risk being identified as part of the pro-independence movement that hands over the Ripoll government to PSC of the 155.