Júlia Calvet: 'If the Rapist Is from Here, Harsher Sentences. If He's from Outside, Expulsion'

Vox has made insecurity and illegal immigration its battleground in the current legislature in Catalonia. Ignacio Garriga's party is growing thanks to advocating for a tougher stance to restore order and security in neighborhoods. It also denounces illegal immigration as the cause of the rise in crime and advocates for closing borders and mass deportations to regain control.

This was stated by Vox's deputy Júlia Calvet in an interview on La 2 of RTVE this morning. She did so emphatically.

"If the offender is Spanish, life imprisonment. If they are from abroad, a one-way ticket," she said.

Vox suggests that the increase in crime is related to the rise in illegal immigration. It refers to data to assert that the majority of repeat offenders are foreigners. And that there is also a majority percentage of foreigners among the perpetrators of sexual and gender-based crimes.

"The cause of the increase in violence against women is the importation of people from other cultures that denigrate women." This is how Júlia Calvet expressed it in the interview. This ties in with another of Vox's struggles, against the Islamization of Catalonia.

Islamization and Violence Against Women

Last week Vox presented a motion in Parlament to reflect on the rise of rapes in Catalonia. It stated that one of the causes is the proliferation of Islam. Vox believes that a religion that goes against Western values is being given leeway.

Júlia Calvet accused Aliança Catalana of "jumping on the bandwagon when they saw that linking immigration with insecurity yields returns." In contrast, she claims that Vox has long been "putting the issue on the table." The Vox leader in Catalonia spoke more extensively about immigration and its consequences.

She defended the "integration" of immigrants who come to Catalonia. "Let them celebrate December 25, October 12, April 23, September 11," she said. She also celebrated Trump's victory and said, "I wish we would impose tariffs on products coming from Morocco here."

Finally, Calvet admitted that there is a rise of the new right and linked it to the failure of bipartisanship. She said there is a generation of young people who feel abandoned and have turned to conservatism.