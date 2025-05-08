ANC, in desperation: Now wants to politicize Sunday's Clásico

The Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) can't catch a break, and any occasion is good to try to recover. The entity presided over by Lluís Llach has recently focused on sporting events to gain social prominence that it currently lacks. After trying to fill the Vuelta Ciclista with esteladas, they now want to politicize Sunday's Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid.

| E-Noticies

The ANC has called on Barça fans to welcome Real Madrid with esteladas this Sunday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. "Half the world will be watching," they said on their social media. This is the ANC's new strategy, which, in the absence of social support, tries to carry out eye-catching actions that give it international resonance.

The entity has asked fans to show the esteladas during the anthem, at minute 10:17 (in honor of October First) and at minute 17:14. The entity will deploy a team of volunteers who will distribute independence flags outside the stadium. They have also asked people to bring them from home.

More mockery than enthusiasm

For now, the call on social media has caused more mockery than enthusiasm. Their post has been filled with comments mocking their obsession with performances and symbolic acts. Something that the pro-independence movement lived off for years, and that they continue to use now.

"What a great victory," "masterstroke," or "you are very pitiful" are some of the messages from the independence supporters themselves toward the entity. There are also those who ask not to mix soccer and politics. Although the independence movement has been doing it for years.

In fact, Tsunami Democràtic already tried to disrupt a Clásico in 2019 with actions that ultimately turned out to be a fiasco. They wanted to fill the stadium with banners and posters with the slogan "Sit and talk." They ultimately didn't succeed, but far from acknowledging the fiasco, they blamed the police and denounced "censorship."

The ANC, in full crisis

The ANC calls for this new performance while still agonizing in an internal crisis and without social support. Lluís Llach took the reins of the entity a year ago, precisely with the intention of relaunching it as a social movement beyond the parties. Not only has he not succeeded, but he has exhausted the little prestige it had left.

The main reason for the popular disaffection is that the independence supporters see the ANC as part of the same betrayal as the parties. Additionally, the entity continues to insist on a strategy that was proven to be a failure, that of shows and symbolic acts.