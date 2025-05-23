Valtònyc is being investigated for assaulting two young people at a nightclub in Palma.

The popular rapper Josep Miquel Arenas, Valtònyc, is being investigated by a court in Palma for an alleged assault on two young people that occurred on April 20 at a nightclub. The events, according to the complaint filed with the National Police, took place in the early hours of the morning at the Pure Night Club, located in Cala Major, in the western area of the Mallorcan capital.

The young people, according to the complainants' version, recognized Valtònyc in the entertainment venue and engaged in a friendly conversation with him. The altercation began when one of them ordered two drinks and Valtònyc took them, understanding that he was being treated.

| Europa Press

A discussion then ensued that quickly escalated into a conflict situation and, according to the complainants' version, Valtònyc allegedly began punching the young people, necessitating the intervention of the nightclub's security services, who expelled Valtònyc from the venue. Subsequently, the two young people had to be treated by medical personnel as a result of the brawl. One of them suffered the displacement of three teeth and other minor injuries.

Since his return to Mallorca, due to the lifting of the European arrest warrants against him, Valtònyc has led a discreet life, avoiding media and public spaces. He has also reduced his artistic activity and his presence at political events.

For now, he hasn't made any statements regarding the incident or commented on the matter on his social media. In one of his latest appearances, commenting on his life in Belgium on a podcast, his opinions about Carles Puigdemont caused some stir as he accused him of being stingy and hinted at a certain personal distance between them.