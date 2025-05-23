Catalan media keep their campaign of stigmatizing motherhood

For some time now, a campaign of discredit and discouragement of birth rates has been perceived in Catalan media. Under a supposed empowerment of women, messages are spread that equate birth rates with patriarchy and slavery. Public and subsidized media act as transmission belts for these messages that spread as an absolute truth.

An example is the dissemination by RAC1 of Lola Índigo's statements about motherhood in the podcast Nude Project. The singer has said that at 33 years old, she is clear that she doesn't want to be a mother. "I'm terrified of getting pregnant because I seek freedom in my life," she stated.

The Catalan radio has echoed her statements, such as "when you have a child in your care, freedom completely disappears." It is not the first time RAC1 has acted as a loudspeaker for messages like this. Nor is it the only media outlet that does so, as it seems there is a campaign aimed at stigmatizing motherhood.

A fabricated debate

What Lola Índigo says is quite normal, based on the premise that motherhood is or should be a strictly individual option. What is striking about the case is the obsession of Catalan media to turn normality into news.

It is not unusual to observe surprise in the comments on the publication of the news on the social network X. "Well, very well, and what is the news here?" says one comment. Many suggest that the headline is forced to create a fabricated debate that doesn't actually exist on the street.

Among the comments, there are many who applaud the artist and defend women's freedom to choose. But there are others who criticize the bombardment of this type of message on social media. Some also bring to the table the danger of these messages amid a birth rate crisis and in the face of the challenge of cultural replacement.

The latter warn that this stigmatization contributes to further lowering the birth rate instead of promoting it. This contrasts with the high birth rate of other cultures that is causing a demographic shift.

According to the latest INE statistics, in Catalonia, half of the population of childbearing age is already of foreign origin.

The low birth rate among the native population is related to genetic, cultural, and socioeconomic factors. But also with the stigmatization of motherhood. The idea is spread that motherhood is a social imposition that prevents women from developing a professional career.