The mayor of Figueres responds in one sentence to the criticism from an NGO about the census.

The control of the census has sparked an intense debate in Catalonia. A series of mayors defend the need for more controls over registration to prevent fraud and ensure the balance of public services. Others believe that as the gateway to these services, the census is a right and should be indiscriminate.

The debate has taken on ideological overtones. Jordi Masquef leads the mayors of Junts who have long been demanding stricter controls of the census. The Catalan left has labeled them as far-right.

| Europa Press

The Xarxa de Suport Mutu de l’Alt Empordà has compared Jordi Masquef and Junts to Vox. "Hey, they have the same proposal," the entity stated on their social media. They share a Vox poster proposing "to end fraudulent registrations that allow illegals to access social aid."

Jordi Masquef picked up the gauntlet and replied to the NGO on X with a single sentence. "Who is in favor of allowing anyone to fraudulently register, whether they live in Figueres or not, to access social aid (which we all pay for) without having contributed anything?"

Jordi Masquef adds that "one thing is social justice and another very different thing is being taken for a ride." For the mayor, demagoguery can't be used and then demand more and better social services.

Residents support the mayor

Masquef's forceful response to the residents has had a significant impact on the X network. It has received all kinds of comments, the vast majority supporting the mayor. Many residents are tired of paying more and more taxes for overwhelmed services.

They also believe that the time has come to take a hard line on crime and squatting. They consider that for years this criminal activity has been supported by promoting the fraudulent use of the census.

A resident warns that "these characters supported the occupation of the building on Ponent Street." Another states that the "third sector business" gives "many millions of euros and benefits that they don't want to lose." They also encourage the mayor to continue in this direction and assure that "the residents are on your side."

This is probably the most significant message: "Of course you have the support of the citizens who work to make a living, who contribute to the system with taxes. But we also demand security and that there are no people who fraudulently access payments and services without deserving it and without working."