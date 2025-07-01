Former CUP deputy Antonio Baños supports 'Making lists' and 'Pursuing' Zionists

The controversy erupted yesterday afternoon, although the tweet had already been circulating on social media for several hours. The anonymous account @joandemerda posted a message calling to "hunt down every Zionist who is on Catalan soil." The message proposes "making lists" and "making them afraid to go out on the street."

| Europa Press

Everything escalated when former CUP deputy Antonio Baños retweeted the message with a "totally agree."

This triggered a chain reaction from many people and Jewish organizations who report a possible hate crime.

Antonio Baños, former TV3 panelist and Rac1 contributor, has been known for his controversies with Israel on social media. These messages are dangerous, because in countries like Germany there has recently been persecution of Jews in the streets. In addition, the left uses a double standard when talking about hate speech.

Possible hate crime

Aliança Catalana leader in Barcelona Jordi Amela has replied directly to the former CUP deputy: "Giving explicit support to an anonymous message that proposes making lists of people for their ideas or origins, harassing them, and causing them to be afraid to go out on the street takes us back to the darkest practices of Nazism."

Amela has asked Rac1 for explanations for having Baños as a contributor, and Mossos to open an investigation. Aliança Catalana's leader says that we are facing a hate crime.

Baños has backtracked, saying that "in Nuremberg they also made lists" and "the International Criminal Court does too." But it is clear that the original message is not talking about that kind of list. It is about lists to "hunt down" and "make them afraid."

Simy Benarroch has also spoken out against it, comparing the author of the tweet and Antonio Baños to the Gestapo. He asks Mossos to take action, and questions whether Zionists are safe in Catalonia.

"That this individual has a public platform is very concerning," warned the Catalan Association of Friends of Israel (ACAI). Ramon Audet adds that in reality, Zionism is just an excuse, that those they want to hunt down are Jews. Another account points out that the SS made lists of Jews.

"At least you've taken off your mask," says one message, while another reproaches him that "then you go around calling others Nazis." Many people defend Israel and challenge Antonio Baños to include them on his list. "Racist," "fascist," and "textbook Nazi" are some of the insults he receives.