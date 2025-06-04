Internal pressure is mounting within PSOE for Pedro Sánchez to call elections.

The internal crisis within PSOE continues to intensify after the latest scandals have left the Government hanging by a thread. The first to publicly ask President Pedro Sánchez to call elections was the former president of Aragón, Miguel Lambán. Emiliano García-Page joined the request today with a very clear message to Ferraz.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha has asked President Pedro Sánchez to call general elections before the regional ones to prevent the national crisis from dragging PSOE down in the territories. The regional elections coincided with the general elections in 2023. Therefore, the socialist baron is asking Sánchez for general elections before 2027.

The man from La Mancha has stated that this request is "a contained cry" from "a multitude of local and regional leaders." They fear that PSOE's mud in the general elections will affect the municipal and regional ones.

However, if the regional and municipal elections are held first, they could serve as a boost for the general elections. In addition, Page has agreed with Lambán on the reputational damage caused by the entire "plumber" scandal in PSOE. Today's appearance by Leire Díez has made things even more complicated.

Lambán has reiterated today the need for PSOE to act urgently against the reputational damage being caused. In an interview on Antena 3, he has again pointed out the opportunity for elections due to the unfeasibility of continuing to keep this Executive. Meanwhile, as the internal pressure from his barons continues to increase, President Pedro Sánchez still hasn't appeared.

Sánchez wants to exhaust the legislature

Moncloa has replied to the request for early elections, using the Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha for this purpose. Milagros Tolón has downplayed Page's words and reaffirmed the Government's intention to exhaust the legislature.

In the face of corruption scandals, the Government insists on showing off the economic data. The most immediate event on the horizon is the Conference of Presidents in Barcelona, where everything suggests Salvador Illa will once again act as Sánchez's bodyguard. In addition, the socialists believe they have secured Puigdemont's support, and while waiting for the amnesty, they remain optimistic about the approval of the 2026 budget.

PSOE had already considered the option of bringing forward the general elections to coincide with the Andalusian ones. The problem for the socialists is that if María Jesús Montero fails in Andalusia, Sánchez could be forced to call elections. In Moncloa, they didn't view the possibility of getting ahead of the disaster to regain the initiative unfavorably.

However, the new crisis and the easing of tension with their partners have changed the Government's strategy. Sánchez now sees it as more appropriate to exhaust the legislature to buy time and avoid giving the opposition a reason. The problem is that the internal crisis in PSOE continues to grow.