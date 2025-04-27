Immigrants Demand Free Housing at a Rally in Granollers

A recent publication by the Granollers Housing Union has sparked a strong controversy on social media after showing images of a gathering where a group of immigrants demand "free, universal, and quality housing." The protest, which according to the union aimed to denounce a new eviction in the town, has caused a wave of outrage among numerous citizens.

In the video shared by the Housing Union, a large group of people—mostly of foreign origin—can be seen carrying banners and chanting slogans in favor of the right to housing. One of the most commented banners read: "Free, universal, and quality housing!", which has ignited the debate on social media:

"The police protect the interests of property owners and businessmen, helping them increase their wealth at the expense of the working class," states the statement accompanying the video. The union defends its actions under the premise of solidarity among workers and denounces what they consider a growing criminalization of poverty.

| Atresmedia

However, reactions have not been long in coming. Many users have harshly criticized what they consider a disproportionate demand. "The working class? Most of you haven't contributed even a week...", wrote one user. Another widely shared comment read: "The only thing you defend is your setup, your lobby, your subsidies, and the subsidized class."

Immigration and Real Estate Prices

The episode has fueled the debate on social policies, the management of public housing, and the integration of the immigrant population. As indicated by several official sources, such as the Bank of Spain, demographic growth and population concentration have a direct impact on the increase in real estate prices. Even more so in places like Catalonia, which have experienced very marked demographic growth.

Meanwhile, it has become evident that the Catalan left has entrusted itself to this problem to try to reverse its electoral decline. The CUP, for example, as well as the Comuns, sponsor like-minded housing unions to wage the ideological battle. The goal is none other than to try to politically capitalize on this social scourge, which for now has no slightest prospect of improvement.