A Former CUP Councilor Explodes Against the Party: 'The Drift Is So Regrettable...'

The recent strategy of CUP, marked by a shift in its alliance policy and a pragmatic approach to parties like PSC, has caused internal tensions and discontent among former members. The latest to speak out is Xavi Angelergues, a former councilor of the party in Vilanova i la Geltrú, who has harshly criticized the party in a social media post.

"I was not only expelled from CUP for saying that 'a woman has a vagina and not a penis.' The other expulsion file was 'for repeatedly asking how to achieve INDEPENDENCE.' The drift is so regrettable that leaving the party is the best thing that could have happened to us," Angelergues wrote in response to a news report about CUP's willingness to make agreements again with PSC on social issues.

Angelergues's discontent is not an isolated case. In recent months, several critical sectors have accused the party leadership of abandoning its founding principles. The Procés Garbí, recently approved as an internal roadmap, proposes keeping a combative discourse while increasing institutional impact. This new line has led CUP to support proposals like the housing decree of the Govern, promoted by Salvador Illa, leader of PSC in Parliament.

Although the leadership insists that these agreements are made under their own conditions and without renouncing anticapitalist values, voices like Angelergues's believe that the party has lost its direction and its pro-separatism identity.

| Europa Press

Uncertain Future

The electoral context is not favorable either. According to the latest CEO barometer, CUP faces a significant setback that could leave it with just three seats in Parliament. A loss of relevance that, for many, is pushing the party to seek political survival formulas that contradict its founding principles.

Meanwhile, the leadership defends the tactical utility of agreements with PSC and doubles down on criticism of Junts, accused of fueling the far right, the internal debate in CUP intensifies. The fracture between the institutional strategy and the more radical activist base seems increasingly evident. What is clear is that this legislature may be CUP's last chance to revive.