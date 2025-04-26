Xavier García Albiol Raises the Tone Against Squatting and Foreign Criminals

The Mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, is one of the most forceful political voices in Catalonia. His success in municipal politics is precisely explained by his clarity when addressing some of Catalonia's problems. Among these, the issue of insecurity linked to immigration stands out.

This time, Mayor Albiol has narrated with an indignant tone an incident that occurred in his city. According to the mayor, "two savages" of Moroccan origin fought in the middle of the street with knives. The grotesque point of the situation is that one of them took "an elderly lady as a shield to protect himself," Albiol explains.

| Europa Press

The mayor has explained that one of those involved in the fight "obviously doesn't want to file a complaint." Likewise, the lady is fine and hasn't been injured. Albiol's conclusion is clear: "I wish these undesirable thugs roaming our streets were expelled to Morocco":

As usual, these words from Mayor Albiol have found broad popular support on social media. Many users and residents applaud the forcefulness of the popular politician.

"Spain is like Disneyland for crimes for them, in their country they don't dare," "impressive what they've turned Europe into." As is also usual, users remind Albiol of his party's timid stance. "I agree with expelling them to their country, but the PP voted against it," says one user.

The Clarity of Municipal Politics

In Catalonia, a clear divide is observed between the politics of Parliament and the municipalities. While, for the most part, Parliament remains entrenched in a 'goodism' with this problem, many mayors keep a critical voice. The clearest cases are those of Albiol in Badalona, Marc Buch in Calella, and Sílvia Orriols in Ripoll.

Likewise, it is worth noting that the immediacy of municipal politics has led a party like CUP, maximally 'goodist,' to change its discourse. In the CUP strongholds of Berga and Girona, CUP mayors have kept a tough discourse. In the case of Girona, for example, Salellas has effectively imitated Orriols's policy in Ripoll with the issue of registrations.