The Imam of Salt Hadn't Paid Rent for Five Years and Wasn't Vulnerable

Salt, a town of 34,000 inhabitants in the province of Girona, has been burning for two nights due to the riots by the migrant community and the radical left. The spark that ignited the flame was the eviction of a sub-Saharan imam and his family. The Mossos caught him red-handed trying to illegally re-enter the apartment, and this prompted the protests that have led to disturbances.

The left has turned an attempted squatting into a demand for the right to housing and against real estate speculation. They accuse local authorities, the police, and judges of racism. But the truth has not taken long to come to light.

According to La Mirada Crítica on Telecinco, the imam had not paid rent for five years for the apartment owned by a bank. Moreover, neither he nor his family met the vulnerability requirements to access social housing. Even so, the city council has provided social housing to the family despite not meeting the requirements.

The City Council Aligns Against the Far Left

Neither this concession by the city council nor the mediation attempts by the police and the administration have served to calm tempers. Behind the protests is the far-left Sindicat de l'Habitatge. They claim to act against evictions, real estate speculation, and racism, while hiding the true reason for the conflict.

The city council has ended up siding with the rioters, despite the violence unleashed these last nights against the police. It's a world turned upside down. The municipal government of ERC demands that large property holders cede their properties to create social housing and proposes social measures as an antidote against the far right.

All this leads us to wonder what would happen if any of us didn't pay rent for five years, and if the city council would offer us social housing without meeting the requirements.

This is the crux of the whole issue. Many citizens are tired of seeing some groups favored to the detriment of those who pay taxes and fulfill their obligations. Moreover, the whitewashing of squatting and the violation of legality have created spaces of impunity that favor the rise of crime in Catalonia.