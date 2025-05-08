ERC and Comuns get the Govern into trouble with tourism, and the opposition reacts

PSC and its government partners, ERC and Comuns, staged a new show in Parliament this Wednesday. Something that would even be funny if it weren't for the fact that it severely affects the tourism sector. The opposition has erupted, highlighting the weakness of the Illa government and its consequences for Catalans.

The government had agreed with ERC and Comuns on an increase in the tourist tax. But ERC had negotiated with the socialists a decree that postponed until October the increase planned for October 1. The decree was blown up by the pressure from Comuns, which forced its immediate implementation.

| Parlament

Faced with the disagreement between ERC and Comuns, the government has finally decided to halt the increase in the tourist tax. The measure is now hanging in the air, causing enormous legal uncertainty that harms the tourism sector. But the mess also has significant political implications.

It is the first time that ERC and Comuns, partners of Salvador Illa, have so clearly shown their differences. This portrays the weakness of the government and accentuates the sense of instability that has been in the air for months. Something that the opposition has taken advantage of to increase its pressure on the executive.

Comuns accuse ERC of supporting the employers' association

The mess began when ERC presented its own tourist tax law that amended the agreement reached with PSC and Comuns. The republicans were in favor of the increase but introduced important changes. They asked to differentiate between Barcelona and the rest of Catalonia and to reduce the increase depending on whether it is high season or low season.

This caused enormous anger in Comuns, who accused Esquerra of aligning with Junts and Foment del Treball. They criticize that lowering the tax outside of Barcelona will benefit five-star hotels and large events. ERC criticizes that Comuns do not take into account the different realities, differentiating between the impact of tourism in Barcelona and the needs of the rest of the territory.

But the tourist tax has opened Pandora's box of an essential disagreement between ERC and Comuns. Comuns accuse ERC of having taken a conservative turn with the tourist tax and also with nuclear issues. Esquerra accuses Comuns of doing politics "from Barcelona."

The opposition rubs their hands

The government, which was very happy after the approval of the housing law, has been surprised by the open war between ERC and Comuns. The executive has momentarily frozen the increase and has promised to introduce modifications to please both sides. But Illa and his team know that the problem goes further.

The opposition has smelled blood and has launched a fierce attack against a government that this very week had to explain its management of the blackout. The PP has been the most vehement in the criticism.

The popular party accuses the government of harming the tourism sector and Catalans with its political instability. "Many things have happened in Catalonia, but we didn't expect this. It is the first time that a government asks a sector to disobey the decrees that the government itself approves," said Juan Fernández.

The worst for Illa is that he is starting to look like Pere Aragonès, when Comuns caused his downfall over the Hard Rock issue. It is precisely the unpredictability of Comuns that Illa must fear the most. But at the same time, it points out the blatant contradiction of the country being subject to the whims of a party that has six deputies out of 135.