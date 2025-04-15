The Housing Pact Eases Relations Between Govern, ERC, and Comuns

The concessions by the Govern to ERC and Comuns to unblock the housing decree law have opened a new phase in the relations of progressive parties. After the good harmony exhibited last week in Parliament, ERC and Comuns have lifted the veto to begin negotiating the credit supplement. This is a vital procedure for the investments planned by Salvador Illa's Govern.

The President breathes easier after weeks of high tension. A tension that culminated with the censure of the Territory Councilor Sílvia Paneque due to the Rodalies chaos. That now begins to ease after the progressive housing agreement.

Comuns and ERC Lower the Bar

The Comuns warned that the housing decree law was crucial and even threatened to derail the legislature if it didn't go forward. Last week's agreement strengthens the ties between PSC and the ecosocialists. They understand that the conditions are now in place to begin negotiating the credit supplement.

ERC has also extended a hand to the Govern to start negotiating the conditions of the credit supplement. The Republicans received another piece of good news this Tuesday with the resignation of the Generalitat's delegate in Perpignan. The appointment of the new delegate will help ease relations with ERC, which had put a lot of effort into this controversy.

ERC and Comuns have set their starting positions in the negotiation for the credit extension. The Comuns emphasize housing policies, while Esquerra focuses on aid to companies to mitigate the effects of tariffs.

ERC Needs to Negotiate

ERC has revealed itself as the most unpredictable partner of the Govern. It was precisely the Republicans who closed the door to the budgets, forcing the executive to negotiate a credit extension to ensure investments.

The clashes over the Perpignan controversy and the chaos in Rodalies had distanced Govern and ERC. But Esquerra now needs to enter the negotiation to ensure government stability if they want to keep receiving concessions. In the midst of a credibility crisis, the Republicans need to be influential in the Govern, and the step taken now is a clear sign.

ERC has requested to allocate 300M to strengthen Catalan delegations abroad and for direct aid to exporting companies. Junts is achieving significant concessions in Madrid, and the Republicans fear being left behind. The credit negotiations open a new opportunity to gain influence in the Catalan executive.

Dragging PSC to the Left

The Comuns are a more reliable partner for the socialist government, but they had recently tried to distance themselves. They now see the trade war as a justification to give in. Moreover, they consider it essential to stabilize a government that last week expanded its progressive front to CUP.

Additionally, like ERC, they also make their calculations and believe they can benefit from the negotiation. The Comuns are requesting an investment of 850M to create public housing, stop evictions, and sanction large holders.

This will not only allow them to continue exploiting the star issue of their legislature, housing. It will also strengthen the progressive front in Parliament, which the Comuns propose as a bulwark against the far right. In this sense, both ERC and Comuns want to boast of having dragged PSC to the left.