Xavier García Albiol's Badalona Manages to Stop Half of the Squatters

Badalona has managed to halve illegal squatting in 2024, according to the data presented by the mayor, Xavier García Albiol, at the Local Security Board held on March 19. Albiol emphasized that, although the figure of 700 illegal squattings is high, the prevention of these situations has been effective, with 50% of the squattings prevented.

The mayor did not hide that his goal is to achieve the total eradication of squattings, but he acknowledged the progress made so far. "I'm not thrilled, but it's a very positive figure," he stated at the meeting. The Minister of Interior and Public Security, Núria Parlon, also attended, along with the top officials of the police forces.

General Improvements

Regarding security in general, a significant decrease in some crimes was highlighted. The burning of containers dropped by 23%, one of the main nuisances in the city. Additionally, there were decreases in robberies and thefts. Assaults on establishments fell by 11.8%, and thefts in public spaces decreased by 3%.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Minister Parlon provided additional figures, indicating a 6% reduction in burglaries in public spaces. These data, the minister explained, should be taken with caution, as they are based on reports from the Mossos d'Esquadra, unlike the statistics from the Ministry of the Interior. The minister emphasized that these reports offer a more accurate picture of the security situation in Catalonia.

Despite the improvement in the data, Badalona's authorities are preparing for a summer with an increase in criminal activity. To address this increase, Parlon announced the deployment of more Mossos d'Esquadra agents in the city. This measure will be aimed at graduates of the Institut de Seguretat Pública de Catalunya (ISPC) in 2025, who will complete their training in 2026.

| ACN

Albiol's Style

Albiol and his team's approach has been clear: to tackle security issues head-on, such as squattings, which affect many cities in Catalonia. It should be noted that Catalonia accounts for 40% of all squattings in Spain. Meanwhile, Albiol's municipal response has focused on quick, forceful measures that are well communicated on social media.

The PP mayor, a true rara avis, has managed to consolidate an absolute majority thanks to this policy. This pragmatic approach, essential in municipal logic, has earned him popular support. Just this week, Albiol directly confronted a squatter, which once again earned him the support of the neighbors.