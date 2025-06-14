Greta Thunberg, the face of globalism's decline and hypocrisy

Greta Thunberg has made headlines this week due to her incident with Israeli authorities when she tried to enter Gaza with the Freedom Flotilla. The activist claimed that she had been "kidnapped," although in reality she was only detained before being deported. In fact, she had already achieved her goal, which was none other than to draw attention to pro-Palestinian propaganda.

| Europa Press

Social media have questioned Greta Thunberg's account and have criticized her hypocrisy. The most eloquent message was written by Dimitris Soudas, former communications director for the Canadian government:

Nobody kidnapped you, Greta. Believe me, they'd have put you on the first flight back to Sweden if they could. Sweden is stuck with you. The rest of us only see the Instagram posts. It's curious that you've never sailed to Yemen. For more than a decade, Yemen has faced one of the planet's worst humanitarian disasters. 90,000 children dead. 10 million are still dying of hunger.

Many have reproached the activist for going to Palestine but forgetting about Yemen. This exposes the cynicism of the left, which only defends human rights where they can profit. Greta Thunberg became the great symbol of the globalist elite during her rise, and now she also embodies its decline.

The flotilla conflict has allowed Greta Thunberg to relaunch her image amid her decline. In reality, the Swedish activist lost her aura some time ago and her moral integrity has been called into question. What is behind Greta Thunberg and everything she represents?

The profitable business of activism

Greta Thunberg rose to stardom in 2008, when she was 15 years old, challenging world leaders on climate change. It was during the rise of the globalist left, which took her as a reference for establishing a counterpower. That young woman temptingly represented the image of those below rising up against those above.

Although from the beginning it was warned that this unexpected world leader could end up as a broken toy. In a short time, the "Greta effect" was manufactured, and the teenager became surrounded by lobbies and major energy companies.

The Sunday Times revealed in 2019 the lucrative business behind the Greta Thunberg icon. This is a faithful reflection of how globalism works. On one hand, grandiloquent messages about noble causes and a better world, and on the other, the protection of great powers.

In Catalonia, it has also been shown how foreign cooperation and poverty can end up being very profitable businesses. The cynical part is that they are usually sold with grand proclamations and a good dose of moral superiority.

Thunberg, on the side of the powerful

Thunberg was sponsored by Swedish tycoon Rentzhog, known as the Swedish Soros, and a conglomerate of major companies from her country. These lobbies used the activist to accelerate the green transition in the highest institutions. The economic interests of the globalist elite, disguised as activism, elevated her to the top.

| Europa Press

Greta Thunberg was considered one of the most influential people in the world and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. But the revelation of her ties to tycoons and pressure groups undermined her credibility. A rapid decline then began, which extinguished her popularity until it was reduced to irrelevance in recent years.

Just like the left, Greta has seen in Palestine a wonderful showcase to escape irrelevance. Greta Thunberg is a marketing product that serves great powers, and as such, she's only where the spotlights are.

This is the reason why Greta will never go to Yemen, a country that has been bleeding for years in a silent civil war with millions dead and starving.