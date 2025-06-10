A new episode of violence exhausts the patience of residents in Lleida

Lleida has long become one of the places most affected by crime and antisocial behavior issues in Catalonia. All the city council's efforts are in vain in the face of growing violence, especially in certain areas. A new episode of violence next weekend has exhausted the residents' patience.

| Guàrdia Urbana de Lleida

A fight near a nightclub in downtown Lleida resulted in a person seriously injured by a bladed weapon. It happened early Sunday morning on Alcalde Porqueras Avenue, an area with constant problems of crime and antisocial behavior.

The digital outlet La Veu de Lleida shared images showing several immigrants confronting the police. The images quickly spread across social media, where many residents expressed their concern for safety. They blame the mayor and the parties that have governed Catalonia all these years.

In the face of this new altercation, residents are asking what needs to be done to reverse the situation of growing insecurity. Hours before Sunday's stabbing, there was another fight in the streets of downtown Lleida. Residents are demanding urgent measures to contain the violence that has long occupied their streets.

Lleida, out of control

It's not just about fights and stabbings. In the past few hours, several dumpsters have been set on fire in the Balàfia neighborhood. This adds to the chain of intentional fires that have been taking place in recent weeks in troubled neighborhoods like La Mariola.

Another problem the city is dragging is that of repeat offenders. Early Monday morning, a 45-year-old Moroccan man with multiple prior offenses was arrested again after breaking into an agricultural warehouse. Hours earlier, police had intercepted another repeat offender with more than 7 oz. (200 g) of cocaine in the car.

Residents say enough

In the face of this chain of events, the digital outlet La Veu de Lleida is asking what needs to be done to change the situation. This has sparked dozens of messages from city residents showing their exhaustion with the reality.

Many agree that the blame lies with the parties that for years have promoted wokism and multiculturalism. For some, the solution lies in an alternative led by Aliança Catalana. Others point to deportations and a tough approach as a shock therapy.

This is how one user sums it up on X: "Indecency, ineptitude, and political apathy have turned Lleida into a dump of insecurity and violence. Citizens are suffering defenseless and unprotected from this degradation in many neighborhoods and cities of Catalonia."