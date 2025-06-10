The left lashes out at Salvador Illa over El Prat airport expansion

The expansion of El Prat airport, agreed upon by Generalitat and the Ministry of Transport, has sparked a strong wave of criticism from the Catalan left. In response, Salvador Illa has defended the project as essential for Catalonia's economic competitiveness. Meanwhile, multiple voices from Comuns and CUP believe that the plan means giving up environmental and social commitments.

The dimensions of the agreement and the criticism

Govern has finalized an investment proposal with Aena worth 3.2 billion euros. This includes extending the third runway by 1,640 ft. (500 meters), remodeling the existing terminals, and building a new satellite terminal. Illa has insisted that the project meets European environmental standards, even though it will partially affect La Ricarda. To mitigate the impact, an environmental fund and the creation of a green belt around the airport are planned.

However, Comuns have flatly rejected the decision. Candela López has described the expansion as a "nonsense" and stated that her party opposes the project "loud and clear":

In a more critical stance, CUP has linked the measure to tourism and business interests that, according to their deputies, harm the public. Laure Vega has denounced that expanding the airport leads to job insecurity, higher housing costs, and an inefficient public transport model. Vega has also called for a protest against the expansion on June 14:

Meanwhile, Laia Estrada has directly accused Govern of acting under orders from Madrid and serving the "tourism lobby." In her message, she has warned that ERC and Comuns, parliamentary partners of PSC, must decide whether they will continue supporting an executive. Estrada believes that keeping support for PSC under these conditions is equivalent to being complicit in an unsustainable model. A different question is whether CUP will also withdraw their parliamentary support for PSC, which, according to Estrada, was the most "Spanish nationalist in history":

More blockage to growth in Catalonia

The opposition is not limited to the parliamentary sphere. The mayor of El Prat, Alba Bou, has also reiterated her rejection, considering that the project violates European environmental guidelines. She has declared that she will take the case to community institutions, convinced that the expansion will not pass the EU's legal controls.

Although modernization is an essential step to turn El Prat into an international hub, political and social consensus is far from being reached. The opposition from left-wing sectors and environmental movements anticipates a climate of growing tension, both in Parliament and in the streets.

Govern's forecast is for the Master Plan to be approved in 2028, with construction starting in 2030 and finishing in 2033. However, the project will still have to face judicial processes and European procedures.