The Junts Mayor in Vic, from 'Perceptions' to Seeking Help Against Crime

The Junts Mayor in Vic, Albert Castells, appeared this week to ask for help against the problem of repeat offenses. After the opposition denounced the increase in crime, the mayor has established security as the number one priority. Castells has sent a message of zero tolerance with criminals and has asked for everyone's collaboration to end the problem.

The mayor explained that the Urban Guard has arrested two people charged with several crimes such as violent robberies and damage to vehicles. The two detainees are already in prison, he said.

Castells also claims to have met with the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, to present the situation in the municipality. The mayor has asked her for "more reinforcements and more actions" to address this issue. He thanked the Urban Guard and Mossos d'Esquadra for their work and encouraged citizens to report any crime, no matter how small.

Change of Discourse

Albert Castells's message is very forceful. He insisted that repeat offenses must be ended and called to "expel people in an irregular situation who commit crimes."

But just a few days ago, his deputy mayor and head of security, Elisabet Franquesa, justified the crime. It was in the municipal plenary session, responding to a question from the opposition about the increase in robberies in shops and homes. Franquesa justified the thieves because "their life difficulties make them not fully aware when they act at certain times."

This week's speech by Albert Castells is a clear response to the criticisms of his government for its management of security. Especially after the stir caused by his councilor's words. His call to end repeat offenses marks a turning point.

In the balance of the first year of the legislature, the municipal government attributed the insecurity to a false perception by the citizens. "The citizens' perception doesn't reflect the favorable data and the improvement in security," said Franquesa on June 27, 2024. The deputy mayor defended the council's work in this area.

But the data contradicts the official narrative. According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, 2024 ended with a 14% increase in conventional crime in Vic, mainly driven by the alarming increase in robberies.

Shift to the Right

The municipal government in Vic seems to be shifting in the direction of many other municipalities where their party governs. Castells warns of the consequences of the massive arrival of immigrants in cities like Vic. He also calls for an urgent review of registration policies and social aid.

Junts in Vic thus tries to curb the rise of formations like the PP and Som Identitaris, which openly denounce mass immigration and crime. It joins the Junts mayors who have hardened their discourse and dragged the party to the right. Like Marc Buch in Calella or Jordi Masquef in Figueres.