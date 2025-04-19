TV3 Continues Its Ideological Crusade and Encourages 'Not Marrying Men or Having Children'

The Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA) continues its woke drift, despite the neutrality that public media are supposed to have. In recent years, TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio have intensified their ideological crusade. For example, promoting in their spaces the theories of radical feminism that stem from hatred of men.

| Catalunya Ràdio

One of these spaces is Les dones i els dies, a podcast from Catalunya Ràdio directed by Montse Virgili. "In this program, you'll find human stories, a sense of humor, culture, science, and reflection," it says in its introduction letter. It adds that it "wants to make people reflect and not exclude anyone."

However, the podcast premieres a new episode about a South Korean movement that preaches "a world without men." The writer Mar Garcia Puig presents the theme in a promotional video. "Has the time come to move on from men?" the writer asks.

She also fantasizes about a "feminist utopia" where "men don't exist" and women live "free from violence, wars, and fears." This is precisely the idea of the 4B movement, which is gaining strength in South Korea. Its principles are not marrying men, not giving birth, not dating men, and not having sex with men.

These women start from the idea that all men are irredeemably misogynistic and patriarchal. The movement has spread to the United States, following Donald Trump's victory. "These women are angry, and they have every reason to be," says the writer.

She ends by asking if "the 'no' to men will continue to spread around the world" and if "it's possible to imagine a world without men."

Not a Novelty

The problem isn't addressing a movement like this that may have its interest as a curiosity or from a sociological point of view. What is controversial is the sympathy with which these ideas are presented, with which the program seems to agree. It's not a novelty.

TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio have been spreading the most radical theories of feminism that stem from hatred of men and the family for some time. The Catalan public media overemphasize a minority feminism that blames men for everything. Messages questioning the family and motherhood as elements of patriarchal oppression are constant.

Criticism on Social Media

The video advertised through X has once again provoked the indignation of many Catalans. People are asking "what this movement contributes and why Catalunya Radio echoes it." "Anyone would say there's an agenda behind so much content in the same direction."

Many accuse TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio of bombarding with messages that criminalize motherhood to promote a decline in birth rates. "From being one of the best public televisions to a woke trash," says one of the comments.

They also warn that the Catalan public media spread a feminism that is minority. "Well, I've been married twice, given birth twice, date many men, and try to have sex when I feel like it," says Pili. An example of how Catalan public media have decaused away from the common citizenry.