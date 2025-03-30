Barcelona Residents Lash Out at Superblocks: 'Thanks for So Much Degradation'

Residents of the Sant Antoni neighborhood are fed up with the situation caused by the "superillas," the controversial urban planning measure promoted by former mayor Ada Colau. The latest complaint went viral with an image of the intersection between El Mercat de la Misèria and Campo Sagrado, where a group of scrap dealers and homeless people can be seen. This image has become a common sight in certain areas of Barcelona and reflects the growing sense of dirtiness in the area.

Through social media, the SOS Sant Antoni collective quickly reacted, labeling the area as a "supercuki illa" and highlighting that children are no longer seen playing nor are elderly people seen conversing. Instead, they report that the space has been invaded with carts full of scrap.

"Who would like to be here?" they asked, reflecting the discontent with the transformation brought by the municipal management. Shortly after, SOS Sant Antoni published new images of the same area, where the scrap dealers and homeless people had set up a settlement.

In their message, they harshly criticized the City Council: "The sun rises on the third-world settlement of Calle Marqués de Campo Sagrado. Today is a good day to keep paying taxes and be treated like this." This comment summarizes the residents' frustration with what they consider a degradation of the neighborhood and a legacy left by Colau and perpetuated by the current mayor, Jaume Collboni.

User Reactions

Comments on social media also reflect widespread discontent. One user expressed: "It hurts me so much to see the neighborhood so degraded." Another added: "The image of a degraded city, with people collecting scrap and spreading everything from the containers, is impressive. Where are the social services? Or is the City Council not going to fix all this?"

This debate about the "superillas" and their impact on Barcelona's neighborhoods seems endless, as residents continue to fight for a cleaner, safer, and more livable environment. The controversy remains a hot topic, and it seems that the "superillas," far from achieving their goal of improving quality of life, are becoming a symbol of urban decay for many.