The Generalitat Awards Controversial Fundació Bofill Again with 2 Salaries of €70,000

In today's video, I bring you an exclusive new controversy related to the Fundació Bofill. This foundation, one of the major entities responsible for the collapse of the Catalan educational system, is once again in the eye of the storm. Once again, the Generalitat has rewarded this controversial entity.

After it became known that the Fundació Bofill has received more than 15M euros in subsidies and that they have up to eleven tourist apartments in Barcelona, a new controversy puts them in the media spotlight. Recently, the Generalitat has hired two people related to this foundation to lead two different projects. The salary they will receive is quite generous: almost 70,000 euros annually each.

Two women will lead evaluation, advisory, and training projects in the Department of Education and the Department of Social Rights. One has worked for more than 5 years at the Fundació Bofill as a program manager and head of several projects. The other has been a volunteer at the Fundació Bofill for more than 12 years.

These two women have been hired after passing a two-phase selection process. One, in which certain requirements must be met and points are awarded objectively. Two, in which an interview must be passed and points are awarded subjectively. That is, within certain parameters, the winner is ultimately handpicked.

Additionally, these are the highest civil service positions, something that is usually awarded to career civil servants and not to interim civil servants. This newspaper has searched the appointments of the senior body but has not been able to verify or confirm that the winners of the positions are career civil servants.

How is it possible that the revolving doors between the Fundació Bofill and the Generalitat continue? Most importantly: how is it possible that the Generalitat continues to trust and reward this foundation with a long history of controversies? This is how Catalonia works and, especially, its educational system.