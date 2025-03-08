Najat El Hachmi, the Canceled Writer Who Embarrasses Pro-islamic Feminism Again

The Catalan writer of Moroccan origin Najat El Hachmi was targeted by the left for her denunciation of the patriarchal and misogynistic nature of Islam. This fighter for equality and women's rightssuffered a brutal campaign after being appointed as the announcer of the La Mercè Festival in Barcelona in 2023.

Her sin was pointing out radical Islamism and its discrimination against women with the imposition of the Islamic veil.

Her example takes on special relevance today, March 8, International Women's Day. In Spain and Catalonia, feminist demonstrations are dominated by the same pro-Islamist organizations that tried to veto Najar El Hachmi.

But they haven't managed to silence her, and this very week she once again embarrassed the pro-Islamic left. It was in response to a student demonstration in Parla against the ban on the hijab in Madrid's schools. The leading voices were the radical left and supposedly feminist organizations.

El Hachmi exposed them with a devastating article in her column in El País.

Exposes essentialist Feminism

Najat El Hachmi warns that "by advocating for a veil that is essentialist even if those who wear it don't know it, they legitimize a patriarchal and misogynistic imposition." Furthermore, she cries out against those who present students wearing hijabs as examples of dignity. "Dignity, now, is to defend, spread, and normalize submission."

The writer states bluntly that the hijab "degrades the dignity of women."

She recalls that "no woman wakes up one morning and decides she will never go out with her head uncovered again." In the same way that "we also don't come to the conclusion on our own that showing our hair is inciting men's lust."

The author explains that the hijab was never a topic of debate in Islam while women were confined. The problem arose when women discovered Western freedoms "and didn't want to settle for less."

"They gained access to education and the independence that paid work provides, they wore pants and got rid of the cumbersome veil. Fathers, husbands, religious leaders shuddered at such a revolution. It was then that they invented the hijab, that scarf pinned with a safety pin that has nothing to do with traditional headscarves," she writes.

The Left Has a Problem

Najat El Hachmi's words resonate this March 8 in the streets of Catalonia, where organizations defending the Islamic veil will shout in favor of women's equality. It is part of the great contradiction of the postmodern left. Their view of reality is crossed by cultural relativism combined with hatred of the West.

By virtue of this, any right, whether women's or homosexuals', ends up being sacrificed in favor of respect for other cultures. Anyone who dares to challenge this stance is likely to be a victim of cancellation. As happened to Najat El Hachmi.