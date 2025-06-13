Education is the reflection of the failure of pro-separatism governments over the past decade in Catalonia. The benevolence imposed by educational lobbies has led to disaster. All attempts to redirect the situation are proving futile, with the new government putting on a blindfold before the wound.

The Minister of Education, Esther Niubó, has acknowledged that the results of the basic skills tests for this school year once again show a continued decline in the academic level of Catalan students.

| PSC

This trend, which dates back to 2015, has remained steady.

Measures to reverse the situation

The minister has emphasized that improving educational results is a priority for the Govern during this legislative term. To achieve this, they want to focus on core subjects, such as language and mathematics, and improve teacher training.

They have also tasked the Agency for Evaluation and Foresight in Education with a thorough analysis of educational centers. They want to identify the specific needs of each one.

One of the causes considered key in this situation is the high turnover of teaching staff. To address this, the Department of Education has committed to stabilizing staff and reducing temporary contracts.

This will be carried out by improving the criteria for assignments and moving the calendar forward so that schools have teaching teams in advance. As well as reviewing the classification of the complexity of the centers, in order to allocate resources more efficiently.

Bofill Foundation makes proposals

The situation has been addressed by Bofill Foundation, the educational lobby responsible for school failure in Catalonia. The foundation has found that 90% of students with low results in primary school keep low performance in secondary education (ESO). This generates particular concern.

Despite having destroyed the Catalan educational system with their innovative pseudo-pedagogical approaches, Bofill Foundation is once again offering its recipe to solve the situation. They propose reducing class group sizes, educational support programs outside school hours, and a more equitable distribution of teaching and financial resources among schools.

The problem especially affects schools with greater social complexity. Students at these schools obtain worse results in basic skills tests.

Grades aren't that important

Ismael Palacín, director of Bofill Foundation, warns that it's a mistake to judge the quality of schools solely by grades. For him, the socioeconomic situation of students significantly influences academic performance. This is a maxim they've been repeating all these years.

| Canva

They believe that to reverse this trend, a student-centered approach is necessary, with close monitoring of their weaknesses and strengths. This requires a resource policy that allows for individualized attention tailored to the needs of each student. They say that only in this way will it really be possible to improve the academic level and guarantee quality education for everyone.

The reality is that Bofill Foundation has destroyed the culture of effort in the Catalan educational system, and that's where the problems come from. Knowledge has been replaced by feelings and rigor by subjectivity. This has led to the situation we're in now, which, as the minister points out, seems likely to get worse.