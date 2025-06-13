ERC now tries to take a hardline stance with PSOE and social media bring them down: 'Accomplices'

Embarrassment for the Catalan pro-separatism parties in the face of PSOE's crisis, which threatens to bring down President Pedro Sánchez's government. First, Jordi Turull and Gabriel Rufián came out in defense of PSOE and closed the door to any operation to bring down the government. As hours passed, they tried to change their strategy by taking a tougher stance, but all they did was expose themselves.

In ERC, Gabriel Rufián denounced a persecution by the state's dark forces against the left and the separatist movement. After hours of silence, following President Pedro Sánchez's appearance, the party changed course. Seeing that they had been exposed, they tried to stage a more demanding position.

Secretary General Elisenda Alamany demanded "explanations" in the face of "very serious events" that "require forceful measures." Junqueras's right-hand woman said that "for some time now, information about PSOE has been surfacing," and that "Sánchez can't bury his head in the sand."

The question would be why ERC has continued and continues to support PSOE despite all the reports of alleged corruption that have emerged. But Elisenda Alamany has comments blocked on X and can't receive responses.

Isaac Albert, ERC's Deputy Secretary General of Communication, does have comments open. He demanded "clear explanations" in a tweet where he called for an audit in the Ministry of Transport. "PSOE has to go all the way and clean up, and justice must act to clarify the facts," he added.

He also took the opportunity to take a jab at PP and Vox. He said that "they'll never be an alternative because they embody systemic corruption."

Social media sink the republicans

Isaac Albert's message has received all kinds of critical comments, accusing ERC of being "accomplices" and warning that "they'll fall" along with President Pedro Sánchez. "You can't be more cynical and hypocritical," reads one of the comments. "What a way to protect PSOE," says another, questioning whether PSOE isn't systemic corruption.

Many recall the corruption scandal in DGAIA, and say that "you cover up PSOE's shame so they cover up yours." "You're as mired as PSOE or even more, and obviously you help each other to cover everything up," says one comment. Another says that "if you're an accomplice to a thief, you're a thief."

They claim that ERC "is so full of corruption" that they no longer know how to cover it up, and that's why they cling to PSOE. They predict a bleak future for Oriol Junqueras's party. They bet that ERC will fall with PSOE in the next elections.