The crisis in the PSOE over the past 48 hours has caused social media to fill with videos and archive news. For example, the intervention in which President Pedro Sánchez reproached Mariano Rajoy for PP's corruption has gone viral. There's also the video of Albert Rivera exposing President Pedro Sánchez, and a young Yolanda Díaz when she demanded zero tolerance for corruption.

| Redes sociales

The archive is cruel and is exposing many. PP's president in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, has shared a 2023 article by Jordi Évole in which he requested a street for Santos Cerdán.

"If Catalans have memory and are fair, someday, in some Catalan town or city, we'll be able to walk down Santos Cerdán Street." Jordi Évole wrote these words in the heat of the euphoria over President Pedro Sánchez's investiture. The Junts-PSOE agreement was thanks to Cerdán, whom Évole then called "the revelation of the negotiation."

Jordi Évole and Pedro Sánchez

Alejandro Fernández has shared the article after President Pedro Sánchez forced him to submit his resignation over alleged corruption. He accompanied the article with an ironic "Ahem…"

Sanchismo created an entire ecosystem of media sycophants who've thrived in President Pedro Sánchez's shadow. Jordi Évole has been one of the most obvious cases. Under the socialist government, Évole went from being an average reporter to head of a production company that billed more than €7 million ($7 million) annually.

This explains why Jordi Évole harshly criticized PP's corruption but has kept silent all this time about the scandals affecting the PSOE. The communicator has always shown his enthusiastic and unwavering support for President Pedro Sánchez. The collapse of sanchismo now threatens the ecosystem he helped create.

Wave of criticism against Jordi Évole

Alejandro Fernández's message has led to a wave of criticism against journalist and producer Jordi Évole. There are many comments like "what Évole does is beyond words" or "Jordi Évole doesn't fool anyone anymore." They call him a "grotesque character" and accuse him of getting rich in the shadow of the corrupt government.

Meanwhile, the crisis in the PSOE continues as new details emerge about the Civil Guard's UCO report. The latest, published by Vozpópuli, is that President Pedro Sánchez knew about the corruption when he dismissed José Luis Ábalos as organization secretary.