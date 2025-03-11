Catalonia's Generalitat Allocated €115.5 Million to Unjoined Minors in 2024

Catalonia is immersed in an intense debate about immigration management and its limits. The reason is none other than the skyrocketing increase in immigration in recent years, especially in 2023 and 2024. Associated with this phenomenon is the massive arrival of menas, for whom the Generalitat is responsible.

| Google

The latest data indicate that Catalonia hosts 4,802 menas since the beginning of 2023. What happened in 2023 was an especially alarming case: despite the forecast to host about thirty minors, Catalonia had to deal with the assistance of almost two thousand.

It should be noted that the Generalitat takes care of these minors even when they exceed 18 years old, to help them build a life project. There are also many cases where the minority status is doubtful, but they are attended to anyway due to their "vulnerable situation." All this leads to spending far above what was expected, in a community where social services are at the limit.

Twice That of a Nursing Home Place

In response to a question from Vox, the Generalitat of Catalonia has revealed that in 2024, 115.5 million euros were allocated to the care of unjoined foreign minors. This represents an average expenditure of 134.86 euros per day for each young person under guardianship, and 4,000 per month. The figure far exceeds what the administration allocates to any other person in a vulnerable situation.

Monthly cost by type of center Type of center Monthly amount Assisted living residence for the elderly (Grade II and III) €2,230.54 Day center for the elderly (weekdays) €800.35 Llar residence for the elderly €972.01 Assisted living for the elderly €338.49 Llar residence for people with intellectual disabilities (intermittent support) €1,367.22 Residence home for people with intellectual disabilities (limited support with behavioral disorder) €2,656.61 Residential center for people with intellectual disabilities (generalized support with mental health issues) €3,961.70 Llar residence for people with physical disabilities (limited support) €2,227.37 Residential center for people with physical disabilities (extensive support) €3,408.95 Home with support for people with mental illness 823.19 € Residence home for people with mental illness €2,124.10 Floor with support for people with drug dependencies (low intensity) 1,728.69 € Therapeutic community for people with drug dependencies (high intensity) €3,358.50 SPAAI reception center for MENAS (contracted) €3,801.90 SPAAI reception center for MENAS (delegate) €3,653.40 SPE emergency center for menas €4,682.40 Source: Vox

Thus, for example, care services for the elderly, disabled, or mentally ill in Catalonia receive significantly less funding. The cost of a nursing home place for the elderly or dependent persons is 2,000 euros per month on average. That is, half of what it costs to maintain a young person under guardianship.

Monthly cost for menas and other vulnerable groups Group Cheapest center Most expensive center Elderly people Supported housing (€338.49) Assisted living (€2,230.54) Intellectual disability Residence home (1,367.22 €) Residential center with mental health (3,961.70 €) Physical disability Home residence (1,223.37 €) Residential center (3,408.95 €) Mental illness Home with support (€823.19) Home with residence (2,124.10 €) Drug dependencies Floor with support (€1,728.69) Therapeutic community (€3,358.50) MENAS SPAAI Center delegate (€3,653.40) SPE Emergency Center (€4,682.40) Source: Vox

Which leads to the conclusion that we are facing an unfair and ideologically biased distribution of resources. Public authorities allocate twice as much to the assistance of unjoined foreign minors as to the care of the elderly or the disabled.

Moreover, this report reveals a reality that the government parties in Catalonia continue to deny. Resources are limited and insufficient to cope with the uncontrolled migratory wave of recent years.

Debate on Immigration and menas

menas and the management of public resources is a debate that has long been shaping the Catalan political agenda. The parties in government continue to defend public spending for menas, citing humanitarian reasons. In contrast, other parties denounce the impact of caring for these minors on the community's limited resources.

Vox had long been asking to know exactly how much the Generalitat spends on these young people under guardianship. The data have now come to light, and it has exceeded the 100M forecast that Councilor Carles Campuzano pointed out at the time.

This is a debate that has also reached the streets, with many voices against it. Many people do not understand why so much money is allocated to menas when there is no money for dependency or other vulnerable groups.