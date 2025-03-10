Six of the Ten Jihadists from Barcelona Who Wanted to Behead Infidels Released

The National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra dismantled a Pakistani terrorist cell installed in Barcelona last week. They arrested ten people who, according to the investigations, planned to behead activists and public figures critical of Islam. They also wanted to spread videos of the executions on instant messaging platforms to achieve a greater impact.

According to Rubén Pulido in La Gaceta, six of the ten detainees have been released with charges. Despite the consistency of the evidence provided and the seriousness of the events, the jihadists are already on the street.

This is disturbing information, considering the extreme risk situation that Europe is experiencing due to the Islamist terrorist threat. It should be remembered that Spain continues to maintain the reinforced level 4 anti-terrorist alert. Catalonia is a particularly sensitive place due to the wide presence of radicalized Muslims.

Six Released, Three Without Precautionary Measures

Faced with the imminent execution of their plans, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday for glorification, apology, and financing of terrorism. The police also accused them of indoctrination and "actions aimed at selecting possible targets." On Thursday, they were brought before the judge, who ordered provisional detention for four of them.

Three were released with precautionary measures and the other three without any restrictions. This is the third phase of an operation in which five terrorists were already caught in 2022 and 14 in 2023. This demonstrates that Islamism is a real and latent danger within our borders.

Shocking Radicals and Willing to Act

The Mossos d'Esquadra had been following this cell with tentacles in Barcelona and other cities in the metropolitan area for two years. According to the investigation, they had drawn up a plan to locate and execute people who criticized Islam on social media.

The group, "perfectly hierarchical and organized," was dedicated to tracking on social media to identify targets. The next step was to locate them with the intent to behead them and spread the images to cause terror. Alarms went off when the police detected movements to carry out the plan.

This precipitated the operation to dismantle the cell and arrest the jihadists last week. Despite the police warning of their radicalism and that they were ready to act, six of the ten detainees are already free.

Infiltrated in Society

According to Rubén Pulido's information, the detainees lived in Spain and led completely routine lives. In fact, this was part of the plan. They wanted to go unnoticed among the masses while communicating with encrypted codes and plotting their plan.

The jihadists were delivery drivers, call center employees, electronics store clerks, or scrap collectors. Behind supposed integration and their family and work facade, they planned the beheading of blasphemous infidels. This is known as taqiya, a tactic that allows the concealment of faith to infiltrate non-Muslim societies and achieve their objectives.