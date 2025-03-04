Rufián Once Again Shows His Obsession With Sílvia Orriols After Junts-psoe Agreement

Junts and PSOE have reached an agreement for the transfer of immigration powers to Catalonia. Both parties have registered the bill this morning in the Congress of Deputies. The Mossos will take control of borders alongside the National Police and Civil Guard, and Catalonia will assume the comprehensive management of the CIE and deportations.

| E-Noticies

The pact is generating a lot of discussion. One of the first to comment on it was Gabriel Rufián, who couldn't help but show his obsession once again with Sílvia Orriols. "Let's hope that Junts remembers the Catalonia of everyone from Pujol and not the Catalonia for a few from Orriols."

Additionally, the republican deputy couldn't hide some frustration over the agreement reached by Junts. He said that "Our job is not to criticize that Catalonia can have more powers, but to ensure that they are used well." And he concluded with a "We'll see how it ends."

The agreement marks a turning point in the relations between PSOE and Junts.

This was one of the great promises of the legislative pact, and with its fulfillment, tension is reduced and the path is paved for the approval of the budgets. Furthermore, the announcement once again places Junts above Esquerra in their struggle to be influential in Madrid.

Everyone Against Rufián

Gabriel Rufián's tweet has provoked comments like "Rufián speaking well of Pujol, I didn't see that coming." Or "When he tweets in Catalan, you know it will be to vomit against Catalan nationalism."

The unpopularity of the one from Santa Coloma is reaching unsurpassable levels. Especially since his interview with Jordi Évole, which has raised blisters. In it, he said that the biggest mistake of the independence movement was "Handing out purity cards," and that he is "Ashamed" of it.

His tweet today is a good example of the little respect that independence voters have for him now. "The Catalonia of everyone? The Catalonia of ERC is the one of parasites, rapists, squatters, handouts, and other scum," reads one of the comments.

This new agreement reignites the competition between ERC and Junts with PSOE as the referee. Now it remains to be seen if it can be implemented, because parties like Podemos are already threatening to block the law. From the left, they fear that the transfer will serve for Junts to shift to the right on immigration, but on the other side, just the opposite.