The Case of Thousands of Catalans Who Have Died Abandoned by the Government

9,529. This is the number of Catalans who have died in 2024 while waiting to receive some benefit from the dependency law. We are talking about one person dying every HOUR in Catalonia while waiting for the dependency law. In fact, Catalonia is the autonomous community where the most cases occur.

More than 4,000 of these deceased were waiting to be evaluated, and more than 5,500 had already been evaluated and were simply waiting for the resolution to receive their benefit. The problem is that these nearly 10,000 deaths while waiting for dependency is not an isolated or exceptional case. Since 2007, more than 100,000 people have died in Catalonia in this situation.

The worst part (and what makes it even more shameful) is that this outrageous injustice could have been avoided, as I will tell you in this video. And the blame lies, basically, with the Generalitat and the government of Spain.