Video: Organized Neighbors Prevent the Squatting of an Apartment in Badalona

Catalonia has been leading the occupations throughout the State for years. This has become one of the main factors in the rise of crime and the perception of insecurity among citizens. So much so, that the new PSC government put occupation at the forefront of the issues to be addressed in the fight against crime.

The increase in criminal activity is due to several factors, one of them being the permissiveness of the laws. This causes citizens to start acting on their own to defend themselves.

This is what happened in the Nova Lloreda neighborhood in Badalona, where some neighbors thwarted the occupation of an apartment. The digital TOT Badalona reported on the brave citizen action that prevented the trespassing on Sunday afternoon.

Solidarity and organization among neighbors

According to neighborhood sources cited by this media, a family tried to enter the property. But the quick reaction of the neighbors, who took to the streets to prevent the occupation, was key to stopping them from entering. They alerted the Urban Guard, who arrived at the scene to take the appropriate actions.

The neighbors congratulate themselves and value the solidarity and organization of the neighborhood to protect coexistence. Also to prevent criminals from continuing to roam freely with total impunity, protected by the laws.

Badalona is becoming the epicenter of occupation in Catalonia and also of the neighbors' reaction and their fight against the occupiers. Just a few days ago we learned about Sonia, a neighbor who confronted two occupiers who wanted to enter a home in Sant Crist. The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, recognized her bravery in a video on X.

Occupation and coexistence problems

The left claims that the problem of occupation doesn't exist or that it only affects banks and large holders. The reality is that last year there was a 7.4% increase in occupations. And that many small property owners saw their properties threatened, without a law to support them.

The debate on occupation goes beyond the right to property or a decent home. Barcelona is a clear example of how permissiveness with occupiers ends up creating a space of impunity that drives up crime.

This is also starting to happen in other cities like Badalona, where occupation is often the focus of many problems. Problems of crime, insecurity, and incivility, often with drug trafficking in the background. But images like this show that the neighbors have said enough and have decided to start acting.