Toni Soler Gravely Insults Donald Trump and Receives the Best Response

Donald Trump's return has made many nervous, including in Catalonia. The political and media establishment is agitated and takes every opportunity to attack Donald Trump with recurring insults.

The American president's proposal to pacify the Middle East has provoked the indignation of international globalism. Trump has suggested the resettlement of Palestinians and the takeover of Gaza by the American administration. His idea is to rebuild the ground zero of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to turn it into a new economic engine.

| Europa Press

Trump proposes to turn Gaza, "a place in ruins where no one wants to live," into the new "Riviera of the Middle East." To achieve this, he has suggested that Jordan and Egypt host the Palestinians from Gaza.

The idea has been received with enthusiasm by Israel, but with rejection by the Palestinians and the Arab world. It has also been criticized by the pro-Palestinian Western left.

Serious insult and clever reply

The echoes of this new anti-Trump campaign have reached Catalonia. One of those who have commented on the move is Toni Soler, head of the production company that bills more than 6 million euros on TV3. He has done so with his particular vehemence.

"What is the West doing in the hands of this moron." This is the brief message from Toni Soler, who takes advantage of the controversial proposal to insult the president of the USA, Donald Trump. He has done so through X, in a tweet that has received several replys.

They reproach him for the airs of superiority with which he speaks, asking him "if everyone who votes for Trump is a moron." Or "why do you always insult those who don't think like you."

Although there is one reply that stands out above the rest. "At least he was voted for, you weren't, and we have to put up with your programs on TV, earning a fortune with public money."

| X

"Because in Catalonia we vote much better," reflects another citizen, "we are so smart that we don't even have a state, but the morons are the others."

Trump points to the United Nations

The American president also announced that he will not participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council. The reason, systematically going against the only democracy in the Middle East, which is Israel.

Israel has celebrated the decision and accused the UN of contributing to the spread of anti-Semitism instead of defending human rights. Trump will also extend the suspension of funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), suspected of collaborating with Hamas.