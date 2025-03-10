Anticorruption Will Investigate Possible Irregularities in Vox's Financing

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will investigate Santiago Abascal's party accounts to look for possible irregularities in their financing, according to El Independiente.

It all stems from a complaint by the PSOE, filed last December, during the peak of Abascal's party in the polls. The arguments of Pedro Sánchez's party have convinced the Prosecutor's Office to initiate this "reserved procedure" and thus scrutinize Vox's accounts.

| Europa Press

The complaint is mainly based on two elements. The first is "piggy banks" and "cash boxes" that Vox placed at events held throughout the territory. According to the PSOE, this collection could be considered "disguised illegal donations."

The second element on which the complaint is based is the loan of 6.5 million euros that Vox received from a Hungarian bank. The money from this entity, whose main shareholder is a state fund, was used to finance Vox's 2023 municipal and general election campaigns. At the time, Santiago Abascal's party explained that they turned to this Hungarian bank due to the refusal of Spanish banks to finance Vox's campaigns.

Vox Defends Itself: "We're the Only Party That Audits Its Accounts Twice"

Ignacio Garriga, vice president of Vox, has come forward in response to the news. "The PSOE wants to cover up the mire of its corruption by denouncing Vox for irregular financing," he explains. Additionally, the party leader in Catalonia links the socialists' complaint to the fact that his party acts as a popular prosecution in the trial against Begoña Gómez. "It has bothered them," he concludes.

💚🚨 VOX responde a la denuncia del PSOE por financiación ilegal: "Es un paripé sin recorrido.

Garriga recalls that "Vox is the only party that audits its accounts twice: before the Court of Auditors and with an independent audit." It does so "unlike the PSOE, the most corrupt party in Spain's history." For the Vox leader, the move by Pedro Sánchez's party shows that "they're desperate. They don't know what to do to divert attention from their enormous corruption scheme." He makes it clear that "this charade has no future," describing it as a "smokescreen."