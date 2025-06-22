France will investigate the ties between the left and Islamism: what about in Catalonia?

In France, the investigation into the links between the left and Islamism has started to make headlines. The Law Commission of the National Assembly approved the opening of an investigation into the support of organizations linked to radical Islamism. The motion, promoted by conservatives, has caused controversy.

The reason is that it was initially directed at La France Insoumise, a left-wing party that has been accused of encouraging Islamization. The investigation could shed light on the relationships between certain political groups and Islamist movements. Meanwhile, given the similarities, it is worth asking what the situation is in Catalonia.

The relationship between the left and Islamism in Catalonia

In Catalonia, the issue of links between the left and radical Islamism has also been raised on several occasions. While the situation in France is now the subject of an official investigation, in Catalonia we observe the same pattern. That is, conservative parties denounce what they consider a "progressive Islamization" of the region.

Vox, for example, has warned about the "whitewashing" of radical Islamism, pointing out that the left have approached mosques to gain political support. According to them, ERC and CUP have favored the establishment of Muslim communities without adequate control. As a result, the most radical branches of Islam have been allowed to strengthen in certain neighborhoods.

This phenomenon has been described as part of a "social engineering" that, according to some analysts, has been favored by mass immigration policies. The number of mosques in Catalonia, for example, has increased considerably. It is estimated that about one in three hosts Salafist messages.

The situation has led some sectors to warn about the decline of human rights and equality in the neighborhoods. The most evident problems have to do with the manifest misogyny of Islam, as well as with educational methods. This week, for example, it was reported that the Generalitat had intervened in a mosque in Salt that was abusing minors.

The case of converts and their relationship with left-wing parties

One of the points that has fueled the controversy over the relationship between the left and Islamism in Catalonia is the case of converts to Islam. A 2016 report from the Islamic Observatory of Perpignan revealed a very illustrative fact. That is, 70% of converts in Catalonia had had links with groups such as ERC and CUP.

This confirms that there is a clear ideological, even sociological, connection between the "woke" left and Islam. In fact, in France, a recent report from the Ministry of the Interior highlighted this reality. The report emphasized that Islamic essentialism adopted leftist discourse to protect itself from criticism under the umbrella of anti-racism.

What measures are proposed to stop the advance of Islamism in Catalonia?

Faced with this situation, Vox has been one of the groups that have openly denounced the growing influence of radical Islamism in Catalonia. The party has proposed drastic measures to stop what they consider an advance of Salafist ideology in the region. They propose, for example, the closure of mosques that preach radical messages and the expulsion of imams linked to Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

What is certain is that the debate over the integration of Islam has only just begun. One only has to look at the demographic data and the precedents of other European countries.