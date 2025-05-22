France on alert over the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood: the silent Islamization

Europe is on alert due to the rise of Islamism. Islamic world leaders have been promoting the Islamization of Western societies through different methods for decades. Additionally, in recent years there has been a new surge in terrorist activity prompted by the call for global jihad following the offensive in Gaza.

In this context, the news revealed today by several media outlets has caused great concern. French President Emmanuel Macron has tasked the government with a plan to stop the advance of the Muslim Brotherhood. This is the reaction to an official report from the Ministry of the Interior that warns of the threat posed by the expansion of this organization.

The report warns that the expansion of the Muslim Brotherhood poses a "threat to national cohesion" in France. Macron has asked the government to take measures against the growing Islamization of France.

Proselytism and humanitarian action

Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist political movement born in 1928 in Egypt. Its goal is the worldwide dissemination of Islam in its most traditional and conservative form.

The organization has been changing methods to achieve its ultimate goal, which is the Islamization of the entire world. In the past, it has used terrorism to impose its objectives. Notably, the Muslim Brotherhood is behind the El Descanso restaurant massacre (1985), considered the first Islamist attack in Spain.

But over the years, the organization has shifted its strategy toward proselytism and penetration into Western societies through humanitarian action. Muslim Brotherhood is behind NGOs like Islamic Relief, and all kinds of Islamic associations of a political and cultural nature.

Although it also has a presence in Spain, in France they have gained a worrying momentum. "Given the importance of the matter and the seriousness of the facts established, Macron has asked the Government to develop new proposals," the presidential department reported. The measures will be examined in the Defense Council at the beginning of June.

The silent Islamization

France is at a significant crossroads due to the exponential increase of the Islamic population in its territory. This is also fostering a silent expansion of Islamism through reference organizations like this one.

The report speaks of an advance of Islamism "from below" and at the municipal level, which poses a "short and medium-term threat." It warns that they do not resort to violence, but there is a "risk to the associative fabric and republican institutions." According to French intelligence services, there is a real risk to national cohesion.

They warn that "municipal Islamism" could have "growing" effects in the public space and local politics. There is a "reproduction of Islamist ecosystems" that are increasingly numerous.

It also highlights that the Muslim Brotherhood's project is "subversive," and its goal is to gradually modify Western norms and values. They focus mainly on the destruction of secularism and gender equality.

Disturbing details

The report details how the Muslim Brotherhood acts subtly. Through the occupation of cultural, sports, educational associations, and local networks with a neutral appearance. Their goal is not immediate or violent, but ideological and gradual. They want to install a social sharia that displaces Western values without violence.

The organization has a hierarchical, disciplined, and opaque structure, connected with international networks, especially in the Gulf. They train their local leaders in communication, associative management, and Islamic norms. Their public discourse is quite moderate, but their goal is to create enclaves where Islamic law de facto (not de jure) prevails.

According to the report, in some neighborhoods, Islamist norms are already imposed de facto. There are women who can't go out alone, attend mixed classes, or dress as they wish, not by law, but due to environmental pressure.

They use strategies such as using "secular" training and talks as a means of indoctrination. They organize workshops on citizenship, health, or education where they gradually infiltrate their religious references.

They occupy spaces that public authorities have abandoned and are enhancing social media as a means of transmission. One of the most disturbing points is their true goal is to impose a "parallel normality." They do not seek to overthrow the State by force, but to make it so that, in certain areas, the Republic is no longer the reference.