Outrage with the Govern's news agency for whitewashing squatters in Vallcarca

Public and subsidized media in Catalonia have bought into the radical left's narrative on housing. An example is the Agència Catalana de Notícies (ANC). In a report on the housing situation in Vallcarca (Barcelona), it acts as a transmission belt for the message of a radical minority.

| E-Noticies

It presents the case of some residents in Vallcarca awaiting eviction decreed by Barcelona City Council. ACN gives voice to Som Barri, an entity linked to the radical left that represents a minority in Vallcarca.

This entity has requested to stop the execution procedure, accusing the council of wanting to evict families under the pretext of substandard housing. The reality is that in Vallcarca there is an outcry from residents against the consequences of squatting.

But that's not all. The agency also states as an established truth that "the city council wants to evict three properties that the Sindicat de l’Habitatge gave to vulnerable families in 2019."

This has caused a stir on social media. Once again, X has served to dismantle the narrative of the political and media left.

Responses to ACN

A group of residents tired of Som Barri claiming to represent Vallcarca has given their point of view. They state that these residents who are to be evicted "live for free while insulting, intimidating, coercing, and frightening neighbors and owners." They also claim that they have not paid anything, neither rent nor mortgage, for six years.

Arnau criticizes ACN for saying that the union "gave" the homes instead of saying "squatted." "Do you call yourselves journalists and buy this euphemism?" he exclaims.

| X

Miquel reminds that "the Sindicat de l’Habitatge has no authority to give anything because it is not the owner."

Other residents claim that "it is not a neighbor but a squatter who threatens the neighbors." And that "the whole neighborhood (the real one, not the imaginary one) wants them out."

"We are fed up with so much nonsense, let them work and pay like everyone else," says Mon. "Squatters laughing at the rest of us who pay rent or mortgage while they live for free in apartments that aren't theirs," says Dani. "Enough of giving a voice to these freeloaders," exclaims another outraged neighbor.

The comments suggest that squatting is causing many coexistence problems in the neighborhood. They regret that both TV3, Catalunya Ràdio, and the Agència Catalana de Notícies always give voice to the same ones who are a minority. They warn of the danger of whitewashing squatting and crime.