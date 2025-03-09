A Former ERC Mayor Remembers Gabriel Rufián's Big Fiasco: 'They Know Him Well...'

The animosity that the independence movement harbors toward Gabriel Rufián is well-known, even within his own party. His unpopularity has once again been highlighted with the interview conducted by Jordi Évole. The controversial responses of the ERC spokesperson in Congress have further fueled the independence movement's animosity against him.

Among the messages against Gabriel Rufián, one particularly stands out. It comes from the former ERC deputy and senator, Miquel Àngel Estradé, who was also mayor for 28 years in Les Borges Blanques.

Estradé regrets that Évole did not ask Rufián about his defeat in the 2023 municipal elections. Gabriel Rufián led the ERC list in Santa Coloma, aiming to conquer this historical socialist stronghold. "He didn't even get 15%," Estradé recalls, "despite his media presence having subordinated the entire party's strategy to his discourse."

"Maybe they know him well," he concluded.

However, the one from Santa Coloma also has his defenders. Francesc Roca, an ERC member, considers it a "success" to have doubled the results in a PSC stronghold. With Rufián's candidacy, ERC went from fourth to second place, and from 10% to 15% of the votes.

"I'd sign right now for 15% in Baix Besòs and Baix Llobregat," says Cesc Iglesias. Estradé responds that it's a bad idea to try to broaden the base with media stars who then disconnect from local reality.

Estradé, Far from ERC

Miquel Àngel Estradé is one of the historic ERC leaders who in recent times have leaned toward the orrilista positions. Estradé has been very critical of Esquerra's leadership on issues such as Islam or submission to PSOE/PSC. He warned that "many people who are not far-right would vote for Aliança Catalana" because "they are very angry."

Moreover, he believes that these Catalans are "fed up with the left's moral lessons on immigration." He, for example, openly criticizes "the left that joins Ramadan to return to the Counter-Reformation in Halal version."

In any case, this former mayor is not an exception, and more and more ERC leaders or former leaders are leaving the party to join Aliança Catalana. Meanwhile, there is the leftist wing of the party represented by Oriol Junqueras and Gabriel Rufián.

Precisely after the 2023 municipal elections, many in ERC asked Junqueras to remove Rufián. Not only did he not do so, but he also chose him again for the general elections that took place two months later. There is no doubt that ERC's 'Snowflake,' as he defined himself to Évole, is a key piece of Oriol Junqueras's new phase at the helm of the party.