ANC Now Attacks Mossos and Calls Them 'Collaborators'

The Catalan National Assembly tries to keep its head up amidst the debacle of pro-separatism entities and parties. The entity presided over by Lluís Llach tries to gain strength in the streets by taking advantage of social discontent with issues like Rodalies. Meanwhile, it continues to dress its discourse with the usual victimhood that yielded so much profit at the peak of the Procés.

In this line, the ANC denounces a new repressive campaign by the Spanish State against separatism. The reason is the trial of those accused of the altercations on August 8, during the show of Carles Puigdemont's return.

Delirious Message from Jordi Pesarrodona

This week, one of them was summoned to court. The ANC, along with the CDR and other pro-separatism organizations, called for a support rally. The coordinator of the entity and right-hand man of Lluís Llach, Jordi Pesarrodona, recorded a video in which he harshly criticized the Catalan regional police.

In the video, he calls the Mossos "collaborators of the Spanish State" and attributes to them a campaign of persecution against separatism. "The repressive Spanish state has attacked again without consideration. Now as a result of the day the Mossos gassed so many people who went to receive the legitimate president," he says in his speech.

Pesarrodona confidently states that the State "needs to persecute separatism supporters again." He says that "it's the language of fear, the language of repression." But he warns that they won't succeed, "because all of us who were there know how to counter all these attacks."

Finally, he addresses the repressive State directly, with a challenge. "You won't get away with it, because we will achieve the freedom of our country, of Catalonia."

The ANC, at the Service of Puigdemont

Despite wanting to show equidistance, the ANC increasingly hides less its servility toward Junts and Carles Puigdemont. The entity already said at the time that Carles Puigdemont's return had been beneficial for the separatism cause. But the majority of separatism supporters ignored Puigdemont, whom they still consider a traitor.

Now they again lash out against the role of the Mossos d'Esquadra on that August 8. The entity presided over by Lluís Llach criticizes the harshness used to dissuade the crowd. As well as the device that shielded Parliament to prevent the fugitive former president from attending the investiture session.

The reality is that thanks to parties like Junts and entities like the ANC, separatism has hit rock bottom in the polls. From 2017 until now, it has gone from 48% support to 38%. Despite this, people like Puigdemont and Pesarrodona remain committed to the same discourse.