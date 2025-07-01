Zapatero, Pedro Sánchez's last hope

After a few days of tense calm, two news stories have once again shaken PSOE's turbulent current affairs. On one hand, the Supreme Court ordered provisional imprisonment for Santos Cerdán after he gave a statement regarding corruption scandals. On the other hand, President Pedro Sánchez sent José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero to Brussels to negotiate with Junts.

| E-Noticies

This gives an idea of the desperate situation currently unfolding in Moncloa and Ferraz. The prosecutor's request only proves the magnitude of the corruption scheme at the highest levels of PSOE and the Government. The party is now a wasteland in which, significantly, Zapatero has been gaining influence in recent weeks.

Zapatero's secret trip to Brussels

According to Joan Guirado in Vozpópuli, former president Zapatero urgently and secretly met this Sunday with Junts's top leadership. The meeting included Zapatero, Míriam Nogueras, Jordi Turull, and Carles Puigdemont. The former president has provisionally and single-handedly replaced Santos Cerdán as the negotiator with Junts.

Zapatero's visit to Brussels comes amid growing doubts within Junts due to PSOE's increasingly unsustainable situation. Puigdemont's group initially showed their intention to turn their backs on PP and continue supporting Sánchez. However, media pressure is taking its toll on Puigdemont's group, who are beginning to show reservations.

Zapatero went to Brussels to present Junts's leaders with the guarantees they demanded regarding the stability of the legislative term. Beyond the content of the meeting, this confirms the influence Zapatero has gained in the new hierarchy of a Sánchez-led movement in full decline.

Zapatero, Sánchez's last hope

The former president has always acted as a counterbalance, defending Sánchez's movement against the "old PSOE" represented by Felipe González. In some way, President Pedro Sánchez presents himself as the heir to the path Zapatero set during his government. However, it is clear that in recent months he has gone from having a symbolic role to something more substantial.

Those close to the President say that after the Cerdán crisis erupted, Sánchez has isolated himself within his inner circle more than ever. He trusts fewer and fewer people, and one of them is Zapatero. The other is Salvador Illa, whom he met with unexpectedly on June 20 and who suggested he choose Montse Mínguez as the new secretary of organization.

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Salvador Illa now form the praetorian guard of a President Pedro Sánchez who is alone, under pressure, and disoriented. Illa is a key figure to keep the last major stronghold socialists have left, Catalonia. However, Sánchez is trying not to expose him too much so the crisis doesn't end up affecting him.

Zapatero has a much more suitable profile to act as a pawn in Sánchez's shadow. Since he has no responsibilities, he can take more risks, and he is also someone who inspires trust among the separatists. His friendly demeanor and his aura as a former president also help keep the party base standing and prevent them from falling into pessimism.

Change of leadership for Sánchez?

Zapatero has gained so much influence in managing the crisis that there has even been speculation about a possible succession. For now, this would be ruled out. Sánchez is not currently considering stepping aside, and Zapatero has no plans to return either.

| @KRLS

Moreover, the former president's image has also recently been tainted by rumors linking him to alleged corruption. Some media even place him as the ringleader of the scheme, although those close to him attribute this to the right's animosity toward Zapatero. In any case, there is a certain consensus that Zapatero's time has already passed.

His role now, and it is not a minor one, is to convince Puigdemont of the need to hold out and see the legislative term through. This is the only plan President Pedro Sánchez currently has to save himself. In a desperate situation, Zapatero appears to be his last hope.