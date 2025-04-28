The Placement of ERC Officials in the Legislature Disarms Oriol Junqueras's Narrative

Oriol Junqueras returned to the presidency of ERC with the promise of opening a new chapter in the party. His first decision was to slam the door on Salvador Illa's budget and demand more guarantees from PSC regarding the fulfillment of agreements. It was all part of a narrative that presented ERC as the new hope for independence.

His intention was to defuse accusations that ERC is a submissive party to PSOE and PSC, betraying its base for a handful of positions. In contrast, Junqueras sold a new Esquerra that wouldn't hesitate to withdraw its support from Illa. The problem is that reality contradicts his narrative.

| Europa Press

As it has been revealed, ERC has placed two of its senior officials as advisors in the Barcelona Provincial Council. They are the Deputy Secretary General of Communication, Isaac Albert, and the Deputy Secretary General of Sectoral Policies, Norma Pujol.

With these, there are now seven senior ERC officials plugged in as advisors in the Provincial Council. Among them is the former Director of Communication, Tolo Moya, tainted by the Alzheimer's posters. The colonization of senior officials is related to the need to profit from institutions, as organic positions are not remunerated.

PSC Knows They Have ERC Tied

The placement of ERC executive members in the Barcelona Provincial Council is part of the agreement reached with PSC and Comuns. ERC entered the government of the Provincial Council in July 2023, in exchange for four executive areas and two vice presidencies. It has been precisely in these areas where Esquerra leaders have been hired as advisors.

This has allowed ERC to compensate for the loss of institutional positions after losing the Generalitat government. It was even said that Junqueras had maneuvered for Illa to keep ERC positions in the Govern, something he denied. But the incorporation of new leaders into the Provincial Council reveals the Republicans' need to keep holding power.

This discredits the narrative of intransigence that Oriol Junqueras has tried to sell. With the Provincial Council controlled by PSC filled with senior ERC officials, it is difficult to think that the Republicans will break with Illa. In other words, PSC knows that ERC will not break the government agreement because they have much to lose and little to gain.

Oriol Junqueras's Credit Is Running Out

All this undermines the credibility of the idea that ERC can seriously influence the socialist government in Catalonia. The distribution of power in the Provincial Council allows ERC and Comuns to weather their respective crises while waiting for better times. But above all, in the case of ERC, it undermines the credibility of its project in the eyes of its own independence base.

| Europa Press

The reward is not minor, as advisors in the Barcelona Provincial Council receive annual salaries of up to 87,000 euros. It also allows retaining territorial power, which means power of influence. The example of Junts shows the internal costs of losing that power.

Meanwhile, Junqueras maneuvers to keep positions and perks in institutions, striving to sell an increasingly implausible narrative. The fiasco of the Rodalies transfer and unique financing has increased his discredit. Something they try to compensate by selling hope with the referendum and a new October third.