The eviction of an illegal settlement in Vallcarca ends the neighbors' torment.

Barcelona City Council has dismantled the problematic shantytown settlement that had been active for fifteen years in Vallcarca. The fire the day before hastened the eviction, which had begun to be processed weeks earlier. The dismantling was carried out efficiently and swiftly, despite the resistance from the squatters and pro-squatting activists.

| Europa Press

The operation has been celebrated by the residents as a relief after fifteen years of suffering coexistence problems with the squatters. Also by PP, which has claimed the success and has called for the end of all other settlements in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Comuns have criticized that "instead of ensuring a safe housing alternative" they have "evicted with police charges." The Sindicat de Llogateres and the Sindicat de l'Habitatge had also shown their opposition to the eviction.

The situation had led to a confrontation between the residents and the entity Som Barri. It also reflects the problem of illegal squatting in Catalonia, often a focus of crime and incivility issues.

Residents celebrate the dismantling

The residents of the area had been denouncing the coexistence problems caused by this illegal settlement for some time. They claimed that the settlement was an "illegal dump" where "illegal activities" were carried out. From "real estate extortion" to "waste business, alcohol and drug consumption, fights, and conflicts."

Neighborhood sources cited by Metrópoli value the eviction as a "liberation" for the neighborhood. They believe it took too long, but they celebrate that it has put an end to the "impunity" of the squatters.

They also clearly point to the association Som Barris and the permissiveness during Ada Colau's government as responsible. They state that the Comuns have given coverage to a minority and radical association that doesn't represent the residents. For years, they have created a space of impunity that has led to crime, incivility, and risk for the residents.

Residents support the decision

In fact, the city council acted after assessing the "imminent danger" situation due to the fire that occurred this week. The priority was to "ensure the safety" of the area. The council has put all means to complete the eviction and attend to the evicted people.

The Vallcarca Neighborhood Association has shown its support for the city council and has applauded the end of an "unsustainable situation." At the same time, they have asked that social services ensure the well-being of the evicted people. Now they trust that the neighborhood rehabilitation plan will advance to improve the quality of life for the residents.