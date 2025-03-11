Video | Insecurity Grows: A Foreigner Sows Panic in a Badalona Neighborhood

The Growing Insecurity in Catalonia Is Reaching Unbearable Levels for the General Public. The situation in cities like Sabadell, L'Hospitalet, and Badalona is particularly concerning, where crime has increased by over 6%. These have been the three major cities where insecurity has grown the most according to the latest update from the Ministry of the Interior.

Badalona is currently one of the epicenters of the rise in crime in Catalonia, despite the efforts of the new municipal government to eradicate it. A video shared by TOT Badalona is generating a significant impact on social media, highlighting the critical situation.

The images show a foreign individual with a weapon in hand on Progrés Street, in the Gorg neighborhood of Badalona. It has not been confirmed whether the gun was real or fake. However, the fact is that it caused panic among the neighbors, banging on the doors of houses late Sunday afternoon.

According to the local media, the neighbors complain that they called the mossos but no one showed up. In contrast, the mossos claim they received the alert at 8:22 p.m., and a patrol headed there but found no one.

The neighbors called the police, frightened to see a man knocking on doors with a gun in hand. It is an unthinkable situation a few years ago but unfortunately is becoming increasingly normalized in Catalonia. An indicator that something is not working, and that demands immediate responses from the highest authorities.

An Increasingly Dangerous Area

The dissemination of the incident on X has provoked multiple comments. "It's the dream of the left, welcoming people from other cultures without training or money, and less police on the streets," says one of them. They also claim that Catalonia is now "gunmen territory," and that it is the fault of the "woke left" that have ruined the country.

The situation is not trivial, because next weekend there were two shootings in Terrassa, one of them fatal. Also a brawl in L'Hospitalet that ended with the amputation of a hand. Homicides have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to organized crime.

The residents of the Progrés area have reported the growing insecurity in the area. It is a problem that has been dragging on for some time. The local merchants are fed up with the thefts, and the neighbors report the havoc that crime is causing.