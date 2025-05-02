A Nuclear Expert Warns That Closing the Plants in Catalonia 'Is Suicide'

The power outage that occurred on Monday in the Iberian Peninsula has brought to the forefront the social debate between nuclear and renewable energies. Globalism has been imposing the narrative of climate change and the green transition as a dogma for years. But the outage has shown that the massive introduction of renewables without an alternative support source poses too high a risk for the population.

One of the most influential experts in this field is Alfredo García, whose X account @OperadorNuclear has more than 250,000 followers. Alfredo is a Telecommunications engineer, reactor operator, and supervisor. As a communicator and consultant, he is part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In the face of the electrical crisis the country is experiencing, Alfredo has made it clear that Catalonia could not withstand the closure of nuclear power plants from an energy standpoint. He explained it in an intervention this morning on El Cafè d’Idees of RTVE.

Serious Consequences for Catalonia

Alfredo García recalls that the Escó I, Escó II, and Vandellós II reactors produce 60% of the electricity supply in Catalonia. Even so, it doesn't cover 50% of consumption, which indicates that Catalonia is deficient. Ending these energy sources overnight, without renewables implemented, would be catastrophic for the region.

Alfredo García argues that with nuclear power plants at full capacity, Monday's outage would have been less likely. He explains that there are two types of energy classified by their ability to absorb fluctuations in the electrical grid. There are energies with a lot of mass that are capable of cushioning these fluctuations, and one of them is nuclear.

In contrast, wind and solar energies tend to disconnect when faced with such a situation. He is in favor of renewables. But he believes there must be a balance between renewables and nuclear.

For this expert, it is clear: "If we close the nuclear plants, we will have a huge dependence on other producers and also a very large grid instability." He also warns that decarbonization processes will lead to an increase in electricity demand: "Decarbonizing petrochemicals is equivalent to three nuclear reactors."

That's why he assures that "closing the nuclear plants is suicide." Along with this is the rising cost of energy. Doing without nuclear power will not only make us more dependent on the outside but will also increase energy costs for businesses and families.