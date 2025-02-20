The European Establishment Panics

The German elections this Sunday, February 23, could mark a turning point for the future of the EU. Polls continue to favor CDU, which could forge a centrist coalition with social democracy to save the establishment. However, the latest jihadist attacks have raised the voting expectations for AfD, which could give a scare to the European elites.

In fact, experts in demography are beginning to speculate about a large hidden vote for the anti-immigration party. The European establishment has entered into panic. If AfD is able to approach 30%, the sanitary cordon will explode and nothing will be the same.

It would be a definitive blow to the retreating globalist elite, which sees Europe as the last bastion of defense against the global reactionary wave. Especially after Donald Trump's victory in the United States. An ultraconservative government in Germany would leave Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, and Pedro Sánchez alone in the face of danger.

It is the culmination of a paradigm shift process that has been brewing for years. The migration crisis, economic recession, bureaucratic elitism, and the loss of state sovereignty have led to a progressive increase in Euroscepticism.

A process that began on the periphery (Poland, Hungary) but has been spreading to the heart of old Europe.

The change has been reflected in a political alternation in countries historically dominated by moderate right or social democracy. Open border policies, the woke agenda, and wastefulness have given way to ultraconservative governments.

1.8 Billion Euros in Propaganda

But the alternation has not only been electoral; there has also been an ideological and cultural shift. The demand for more sovereignty and the return to order and security has increased support for options that were minority a few years ago.

Faced with this new reality, the European globalist elites have panicked and decided to multiply spending on ideological control. A study by Thomas Fazi for MCC Brussels has revealed an entire framework to benefit NGOs and think tanks with millions of euros. The goal was none other than to promote the woke agenda to prevent the growth of the far-right.

The nerve center of the framework is CERV (Citizens, Equality, Rights, and Values), a true propaganda machine to "promote the values" of the union. With a budget of 1.8 billion euros, it has been financing more than 3,000 NGOs and think tanks that spread progressive ideology since 2021. These are some of the most notable:

EU-funded entities (2021-2025) Entity Subsidies EuroCentralAsian Lesbian Community 6 million euros European Network Against Racism 4.9 million euros European Women’s Lobby 4.8 million euros International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association 4 million euros Oxfam 3.4 million euros Source: The EU’s Propaganda Machine: How the EU Funds NGOs to Promote Itself

The EU also allocated millions of euros to finance entities dedicated to transmitting progressive values in countries like Poland and Hungary. This can be seen as the interference of a foreign power in the sovereignty of states.

In fact, Hungarian President Viktor Orban has denounced the interference of George Soros in these countries with EU public money. According to Orban, Soros would have requested more funding from Brussels to spread the woke ideology in the face of Donald Trump's return. Something remarkable, after accusing Elon Musk of interference in European states.

The reaction of the establishment has also been seen with the attacks on X, seeing that they have lost the monopoly of informational control. It is clear that something is changing in Europe, and the globalist elite has entered into panic.