Confirm Juana Dolores's Conviction for Threatening Vox Supporters With Death

The Provincial Court has upheld the conviction of the artist Juana Dolores for spitting and threatening to kill Vox activists. The events occurred in March 2024 at Lesseps Square in Barcelona. The court has dismissed the appeal of the accused, who was fined 300 euros in a ruling last July.

Juana Dolores is a well-known face of the anti-establishment star system in Catalonia. Vox Barcelona has celebrated the upholding of the sentence. They see it as support for the rights of political freedom and expression for all citizens without coercion or threats.

The investigating court, in its ruling last July, found the facts proven. The accused approached a Vox tent in Barcelona and addressed the activists with the intention of harassing and belittling them. She herself admitted the facts in court, although she claimed her public relevance and freedom of expression.

According to the ruling, she spat at one of those present and uttered the following threats: "You shouldn't exist, the working class is fed up with you, fucking fascists we're going to kill you all."

Juana Dolores defended herself by claiming the "rhetorical" nature of her words, but the judge considered that there was a clear intention to intimidate. Furthermore, he considered that she had "disrespected the dignity that every person deserves regardless of their ideas."

Context of Political Violence in Catalonia

The dismissal of the appeal filed by the defense is a victory for Vox, which has suffered several attacks in the exercise of their political freedom. The court's final decision also supports the free exercise of political activity beyond ideas and acronyms. This is very relevant at a time when political violence is increasing in Catalonia.

Vox and Aliança Catalana are the two main parties affected by this situation. The escalation erupted on January 25 when activists from the CUP's orbit attacked Aliança Catalana activists at an information tent in Les Corts (Barcelona). One of the assaulted had to be hospitalized due to a head injury.

Aliança Catalana presented a text to the Parlament Board condemning the events and calling for an end to the attacks. The text was rejected by all parties except PP and Vox.