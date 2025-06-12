ERC and Comuns ready to approve Illa's budget despite the airport

Both ERC and Comuns tried to apply pressure until the last moment to prevent Govern from pushing forward the airport expansion. Both sides issued several warnings about the consequences of the decision. Once it was finalized, Republicans and ecosocialists raised the alarm, harshly criticizing the megaproject.

| Comuns

However, PSC's announcement didn't catch their partners off guard, as they were fully aware of Govern's plans. Nor did the socialists seem surprised by their partners' reaction. They know it's part of the game.

In fact, the airport expansion doesn't change ERC and Comuns's plans to keep their solid alliance with PSC. The three parties are preparing to face the final stage of Govern's stabilization, which is the negotiation of the 2026 budget. They all agree on one thing: the airport won't hinder the negotiation.

Heading toward the 2026 budget

The coming weeks will be decisive for consolidating the progressive alliance in Catalonia. ERC and Comuns have done their part by approving the credit supplements that have allowed Govern to keep operating without a budget. These negotiations have allowed Esquerra and Comuns to introduce new demands, which add to the major agreement on housing.

The unique financing is still pending, which should be finalized before June 30 as ERC requested. Once this hurdle is overcome, PSC will have paved the way to approve the 2026 budget effortlessly. Moreover, the socialists understand that after all these concessions, ERC and Comuns must now accept the airport expansion.

They will, for their own good. The Republicans continue to plummet in the polls and don't even want to hear about elections. The same goes for Comuns, who also share with Esquerra the need to support Illa so Sánchez doesn't fall.

Illa consolidates his government

Thus, little by little, a practice has been consolidated that consists of resorting to constant posturing and then ultimately giving in. ERC calls it a "watchful yes" to Salvador Illa's Govern. Oriol Junqueras wants to avoid the wear and tear that comes with supporting Salvador Illa's "Spanishist" government, but it's getting harder and harder.

After PSC announced the airport expansion, Elisenda Alamany said the legislature is getting "a bit" more complicated for PSC. Junqueras also assured that his legs wouldn't tremble when it comes to bringing down governments. But the directive remains to support PSC at all costs.

| Agencia

Comuns have learned from past mistakes and want to prevent the airport from becoming a new Hard Rock. Furthermore, the airport expansion allows them to carve out a leftist profile in front of PSC and win over some votes. Despite their criticism of Govern, they continue to defend the progressive alliance against the rise of the right and far right.

The masterstroke here has been delivered by Salvador Illa, who, in addition to consolidating his government, has managed to win back the business community. The airport expansion was key to establishing his own profile in Govern and dispelling doubts among the economic elite.

After the doubts caused by his concessions on housing and taxation, Salvador Illa has made a decisive move. In doing so, he has sidestepped the last obstacle to approving the 2026 budget. His government is moving steadily toward stability, thanks to the invaluable help of ERC and Comuns.