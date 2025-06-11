Video: A fight between foreigners leaves one person seriously injured by a bladed weapon in Barcelona

Mossos d'Esquadra are investigating an assault in downtown Barcelona that has left one person seriously injured and another with minor injuries. The Catalan police arrested three young Dominican men as alleged perpetrators of the assault. They are now trying to clarify the motives, which apparently originated from an argument inside a nightclub.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Everything seems to indicate that two groups of foreigners clashed over an issue involving women. Once outside the venue, one group chased one of them while he was with his partner to take revenge. A fight then broke out, ending with the stabbing of the victim and his companion.

Several profiles on the social media platform X have shared the video of the assault to denounce Barcelona's decline. Mossos has tried to hide the origin of the victims, but it has ultimately come to light that they are foreigners. This once again highlights the complex situation experienced daily in the Catalan capital.

Barcelona city council and the Department of the Interior have highlighted the improvement in crime figures in Barcelona. However, insecurity and crime remain very present, as in this case, which occurred in Ciutat Vella.

What is known about the assault

The police are investigating the stabbing attack that occurred last night on Carrer de la Unió, in the Ciutat Vella neighborhood. According to ElCaso.com, a couple was attacked by a group of four people. The man suffered blows and cuts from a bladed weapon.

He was transported by ambulance from the Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) to a nearby hospital. His life is not in danger, but his condition is serious and an urgent surgical intervention is not ruled out. His companion was also injured, but her injuries are less severe.

So far, the Catalan police have arrested three men, between 19 and 26 years old, in connection with the assault. The detainees are accused of an offense of causing injury. Initial indications suggest that these three detainees would be responsible for the injuries caused with the bladed weapon.

The Investigation Unit of the Ciutat Vella police station has taken charge of the case. Their goal is to clarify what happened and find out if there are more people involved in the fight. Authorities are continuing their inquiries to understand the motive for the attack and locate other possible assailants involved in the incident.