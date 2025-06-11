Mossos hide the origin of the perpetrators of a stabbing in Barcelona again

Despite the official narrative about the reduction of crime, many neighborhoods in Barcelona remain inhospitable places. Last night, a brawl occurred that left one person seriously injured by a bladed weapon. Social media have started sharing the video of the attack, where three individuals assault a couple in Ciutat Vella.

Mossos d'Esquadra are investigating the assault. The first reports point to an argument in a venue, which ended with the pursuit and assault of the couple. The man was seriously injured and might have to undergo surgery, while the woman sustained minor injuries.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

What stands out in this case is the way Mossos d'Esquadra have reported the incident. The Catalan regional police, following political guidelines, have once again hidden the nationality of the strikers. They have limited themselves to reporting that they are three men aged 19, 21, and 26.

It was the newspaper El Caso that revealed the strikers are of Dominican origin. This new concealment has caused widespread anger on social media.

Why they hide the origin of the strikers

It was during Joan Ignasi Elena's tenure at the Department of the Interior when Mossos decided not to provide the nationality of criminals. It was a political decision, as those responsible for the Interior at the time believed this encouraged racism. Although ERC no longer controls the police leadership, the force keeps the same approach.

This caused a strong social debate, due to the fact that it means treating citizens as passive subjects who need to be protected from reality. It also means hiding the truth to serve specific political interests.

In fact, even experts closer to progressivism acknowledge that routinely hiding the nationality of criminals creates a counterproductive effect. In this case, the stabbing assault among foreigners follows a pattern that is increasingly repeated. In this case, nationality is indeed relevant, because it indicates a real social problem.

The cold reality of the data

Despite the attempt to mask reality, the data show that foreigners are responsible for a high percentage of crimes. 84% of those arrested in Barcelona for serious crimes are foreigners. The Interior Minister herself, Núria Parlon, acknowledged that a large percentage of common criminals in Catalonia do not have a Spanish ID.

Foreigners are also responsible for most of the fights and brawls that end with stab wounds. Hiding reality not only contributes to generating more hatred but also prevents addressing the problem.