The overcrowding in emergency rooms: another side of unchecked population growth

Catalonia faces growing pressure on its public services, especially in the healthcare sector. Hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed, a situation that has worsened with the population increase in recent years. This phenomenon, which has brought Catalonia to eight million inhabitants, directly impacts healthcare quality and other essential services.

In 2024, emergency rooms in Catalonia recorded a 21% increase in visits compared to three years ago, reaching a record of nearly 3.9 million people treated. This increase has caused significant overcrowding, with an average of 10,600 patients per day (10,600), a number that tests hospitals' capacity. Naturally, wait times have soared, especially in Barcelona, where patients wait on average more than one hour.

Despite efforts to manage demand, the healthcare administration has shown difficulties adapting to this new reality. The Department of Health has started seeking more funding to cope with the overload in emergency rooms. The director of the National Emergency Plan, Xavier Jiménez, has pointed out that the situation is "tense" and that short- and long-term solutions are being sought. In fact, the only solution is to significantly increase funding or stop demographic growth.

A debate that goes further

The impact of migratory flows isn't limited to healthcare. Demographic growth also affects key sectors such as education, social services, and security. In towns like Olot, Mayor Agustí Arbós has warned about the limitations of public services due to the constant increase in population. The mayor has emphasized the need to slow this growth to avoid the saturation of public resources.

In this context, more and more voices are gradually joining a debate that, until recently, was a perfect taboo. In fact, reports from the Síndic de Greuges highlight that the administration isn't prepared to face the challenges arising from population growth. Despite this, Generalitat assumes that Catalonia is projected to reach ten million inhabitants.

Without a doubt, this is the debate that truly shapes the Catalan public conversation. In a certain way, all other issues (insecurity, housing, 450 new students every school day, etc.) are the result of population concentration. The question is what solution political power proposes, if they can provide a solution at all.