Salvador Illa's 'Blackout' Gives Wings to Junts

The Great Blackout last Monday has added a new crisis to Salvador Illa's government. This setback joins the security crisis, the Rodalies case, and the failure to approve the 2025 budget. Given the seriousness of the situation, the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, announced that he will appear this Tuesday in Parliament to provide explanations.

The crisis benefits Junts, which has another opportunity to show Illa's weakness and definitively assume the leadership of the opposition. This Tuesday's session will show the growing tension between the Govern and Junts. The President will try to highlight the efficiency of his management, while Junts will focus their criticism on the "information blackout."

The PSC wants to highlight the Govern's quick reaction, which managed to restore normalcy in 24 hours without asking for help from the State. Additionally, Illa will present his appearance, the third in eight months, as an exercise in transparency. The socialists want to convey the idea of responsible management in contrast to the destructive attitude of the opposition.

But while the Govern strives to sell efficiency, Junts wants to point out its inefficiency by highlighting its submission to Moncloa. Their intention is to present Illa's government as a fiasco and Junts as the great alternative for government. A government without mortgages in Madrid that puts its management capacity at the service of Catalan interests.

Junts Criticizes PSC's Leadership Ability

Last week we had a preview of the confrontation that will take place tomorrow in Parliament, between the Govern and the opposition. Junts is leading the offensive against Salvador Illa. Its vice president Antoni Castellà took advantage of Alicia Romero's appearance in the Economy Commission to criticize her management during the blackout.

Although Alicia Romero appeared to present the Govern's strategy against the tariff increase, Castellà started by attacking with the blackout. "You are not responsible for this crisis, but you are for managing the consequences. You have not assumed the leadership and support for the citizens necessary in this emergency," he stated.

Castellà questioned "why the President of the Generalitat took eight hours to appear." The deputy himself hinted that the reason might be that Illa could not appear before President Pedro Sánchez. And there lies the key to Junts's strategy, which

Emphasized the "disaffection of the citizens and Parliament" toward Illa's government, with the intention of highlighting its wear due to the different crises. Until now, Junts extended a hand to show their sense of responsibility. But now they have changed strategy, preferring to present themselves as an alternative government.

Management Versus Leadership

In this Tuesday's plenary session, Junts plans to adopt an especially harsh tone and will take the opportunity to present their energy sovereignty plan. The idea they want to convey is that Catalonia needs not only management but also leadership. And that this will not be possible as long as Illa subordinates the interests of the Catalans to the interests of the PSOE.

Illa will focus his intervention on reviewing his government's actions during the first hours of the crisis. This is what Alicia Romero did before Antoni Castellà, recalling the urgent crisis cabinet meeting after the blackout.

In that meeting, Illa gave clear instructions to his ministers to coordinate with their counterparts in the Spanish Government. This gives Junts more ammunition to point out the PSC's submission to Moncloa. But Illa wants to turn it around and use it as a demonstration of his government's institutional strength.

What is evident is that past the halfway point of the first legislature, PSC and Junts are further apart than ever. The PSC's rapprochement with ERC, Comuns, and the CUP forced Junts to step forward to break their isolation. The energy crisis offers a golden opportunity to present themselves as an alternative government, and this Tuesday will have an important showdown.